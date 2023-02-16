Instilling Moral Values Through Practice

Continuing its legacy to connect the brightest students across the globe, the university opens admissions for September 2023 at its outstanding smart campus
Running charitable campaigns in schools can bring numerous benefits to the students, their school, and the wider community. Charitable campaigns, such as our Build A Well Project (in India and Kenya), participation in 1-Billion Meals, Build A Masjid Project, Be Their Warmth (winter jacket drive), and Bridges of Giving (donations to those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Türkiye), help educate our students about the importance of giving back to their community, and the impact their actions can have on the lives of others.
Charitable campaigns provide students with the opportunity to learn about the issues facing their community and the world at large. This can range from local problems such as poverty to global issues like famine, sustainable goals such as access to clean water, or natural disasters. Not only do initiatives like these increase awareness of societal issues such as current events, but they also actively teach our students that they are indeed members of a global community that is tolerant and acts with compassion. Through learning about these issues, students can gain a deeper understanding of the world around them and develop a sense of empathy for those in need.
Furthermore, participating in charitable campaigns can also help students develop important life skills such as teamwork, communication, and leadership. These skills are essential for success in both their personal and professional lives and can be honed through the planning and execution of a successful charitable campaign. We actively work with our students to empower them to choose charitable projects they would like to work on and support them to achieve the targets they have set out. Students can work together to plan, organise and promote the campaign, allowing them to practice teamwork, communication, and leadership in a meaningful and impactful way.
In addition to the benefits for students, charitable campaigns can also have a significant impact on the wider community. We have seen first-hand how participation in charitable campaigns not only foster values such as generosity but also increases our students’ sense of gratitude, which in turn spurs the desire to give back even more. More importantly, these charitable campaigns also serve as an opportunity through which we build strong relationships with organisations in our community such as the Red Crescent and also the local community centres. By working together to support those in need, our students demonstrate their commitment to making a positive impact and establishing themselves as important and active members of the community.
