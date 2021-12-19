Innovating the culinary experience

The Sushiro chain in Japan

Popular Japanese sushi chain Sushiro is here in Dubai its first outlet in the Middle East, at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sushi is one of the most popular dishes in the UAE. But most of the time, it’s a fine dine experience for all of us. Even at many places in Japan, sushi is not inexpensive. One brand has changed all that — quality with affordability. Sushiro, with a four-decade-old legacy has won the hearts of the Japanese and is now winning hearts in Dubai.

This year, as the world comes together under one roof of Expo 2020 Dubai, Japan has brought its star brand to wow the consumers. And it is not an expensive experience.

Founded from the sushi shop, Sushiro — Japan’s number one conveyor belt sushi chains — is creating a buzz with its first ever-restaurant in the Middle East at the Japan Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai.

Speaking about the burgeoning brand, Yoshihiro Taneguchi, Project Manager, Sushiro at Japan Pavilion, says: “Japan is home to sushi and when the country experienced a new boom for rotating sushi on a conveyor belt, Sushiro jumped upon the opportunity in the 80s.”

Sushiro is currently the largest conveyor belt sushi company in turnover. The total number of customers that visits all its 500 outlets in Japan is about 140 million, which is more than the total population of Japan. This is evident from the rush that you see in any of the outlets at any day of the week. So much so that there is an advance booking for a meal at Sushiro.

The conveyor belt sushi chain Sushiro is not only famous for its taste but provides a tailored experience for every customer.

Talking about the most popular kind of sushi in Japan and a top choice among Westerners as well, Taneguchi reveals that Sushiro’s ideology is to provide the same taste everywhere. “Nigiri is a delicious treat that is an authentic dish and represents the taste of Japan. Our ideology is to provide the same the taste and dishes in the overseas market as well.”

He added: “At Sushiro, we constantly do the research and tap all the markets so that we can have a better picture of each market’s needs. Evolution is co-dependent on the needs of the different respective market because of geographical and cultural barriers. A Sushiro we want to cater to each and everyone’s need keeping up with the taste of Japanese authentic cuisines.”

Affordability

Considered to be a fine dine experience, its authenticity is what makes sushi expensive, says Taneguchi. “But our aim is to make sushi available for everyone at affordable prices. So the concept of Sushiro runs on the ethos of making this delectable cuisine, the most enjoyed one among the people from all the spheres of life.”

Keeping up with customer’s happiness quotient as a priority. The Project Manager adds:: “Our foundation has laid emphasis on the ‘customer-first’ ideology, which makes us work even more harder so that we can spread the contentment of happiness and satisfaction as a brand.”

Permanent Outlet on the Cards

For now, Sushiro is here until the end of the Expo. But rumours are rife that there may be a new outlet soon. Getting into the details, Taneguchi stated: “Sushiro has been the new talk of the town since its opening at the Japan Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai. In the near future, we tend to have a plan to open up a permanent branch in the Middle East. We are still in the talks of where to open the first permanent branch as we are mainly looking our areas of reach, which depends on the customer’s preferences.”

Now, if you want to discover the Japan’s vibrant culture and authentic taste, then you have to make a visit to Sushiro.