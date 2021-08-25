Incentive for business students

Global Innovators Award for budding entrepreneurs

A history of academic excellence

Birmingham Business School is part of the University of Birmingham, based in the UK, which ranks in the top 100 universities globally. The School holds the gold standard of 'triple-crown' accreditation from the AACSB, AMBA and EQUIS, as well as sits in the top 1 per cent of business schools in the world. Birmingham is a dynamic, research-led business school offering degrees across the full range of business disciplines. World-leading academic staff conduct research that inspires curiosity and drives global change, giving students access to cutting-edge knowledge and studies.

Birmingham Business School Global Innovators Award

The University of Birmingham Dubai has launched a prestigious new award for budding entrepreneurs. The award will be open to all its business students in Dubai, offering the opportunity of mentorship by a successful alumnus in the world of business along with an award of Dh50,000 start-up capital for future investments. The award’s inaugural year will focus on the theme ‘Creating a Sustainable Future’ with subcategories in sustainability, strategic opportunity and international mobility.

Learn on an outstanding new campus in Dubai

The award will launch in September 2021 ready for the new academic year and in celebration of the opening of the University of Birmingham Dubai’s iconic new intelligent campus this semester, which will offer a student experience like no other in Dubai. Providing state-of-the-art facilities and flexible learning spaces, the new campus demonstrates the continued commitment by the University to provide a world-leading, research-informed and elite education.

Generous scholarships on offer

In addition to the Global Innovators Award, the University of Birmingham also has unique scholarship options designed to benefit all new students, with the financial rewards carried across through the entire programme through foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate levels. From the Provost’s Academic Scholarship to the Chancellor’s Academic Merit Scholarship, the University is committed to supporting academic excellence.

Dynamic programmes available

The University offers the highest ranked business programmes in Dubai at both undergraduate. It also has strong links with global firms such as Deloitte, Lloyds Bank, HSBC, PwC, IBM, and Accenture. University students are taught by industry experts and gain the practical experience and essential skills needed for success. As a result, University of Birmingham students are in high demand from leading employers in the UAE and internationally.

Professor David Sadler, Dubai Provost, University of Birmingham

“We are honoured to be awarded accreditation from the Ministry of Education; a strong endorsement of the quality and status of our education programmes. This recognition from the UAE Government signals to prospective students and their families that we represent the best route to a first-class education from an elite British university that will see them graduate as high-achieving and employable problem solvers. With the opening of our innovative and iconic new campus this year, students can be confident of an outstanding learning experience, taught by academics who are experts in their fields; shaping policy, influencing society and changing lives around the world.”

University of Birmingham is ranked 87th in the QS 2021 World University Rankings

The University is UAE Ministry of Education Accredited

The Birmingham Business School is Triple Crown Accredited

Accounting and Finance is ACCA Accredited

Aishatu, MSc International, Business graduate.

“The careers service at the University of Birmingham Dubai was incredibly helpful when it came to finding placements for students and creating networking opportunities. The careers service aided me in finding a three-month internship at Grant Thornton, which has been very beneficial for my career development.”

To find out more about the Global Innovators Award, visit www.birmingham.ac.uk/dubai-entrepreneur-award