In a class of its own

Why Medcare Women & Children Hospital should be on top of your list for your health needs

Published: Fri 22 Apr 2022, 9:00 AM

Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres has developed a reputation for bringing the world’s best healthcare to the UAE. Through its multi-speciality and specialized hospitals, medical centres and hundreds of doctors, the network works with one core passion in mind — ensuring the patient is at the core of everything they do.

That’s why, hospitals and medical centres maintain the highest standards of healthcare, in all aspects — from doctors, treatments, facilities, paramedical support that are on par with the best in the world. All Medcare hospitals are accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), which is widely accepted as the gold standard in global healthcare.

At the forefront of the network is Medcare Women & Children Hospital, the only private hospital in Dubai that is centred on women and children care. A 93-bed facility which has been designed with the patients’ convenience and comfort in mind with spaces showcasing elegance and providing complete privacy, warmth, and a positive ambience that’s conducive to healing.

The hospital offers a wide range of specialties including gynaecology, neonatal, foetal medicine, and paediatric care, with a holistic approach. Manned majorly by females, the hospital treats other specialities related to women and children care such as breast surgery, ENT, endocrinology, gastroenterology, dermatology, and dentistry.

What makes the hospital stand out is its multi-disciplinary, highly qualified team that consists of more than 125 physicians. The Obstetrics & Gynaecology department has over 25 highly qualified doctors, who are committed to providing the best care and treatment. Similarly, the Paediatric department, comprises of more than 20 doctors who are certified by medical boards from around the globe.

One of the many unique services offered at Medcare Women & Children Hospital is the Blossom Maternity programme, which has been carefully designed to bring new mothers a wide range of services that will put their mind at rest during their pregnancy journey and beyond. The programme gives them access to the best medical and wellness care, in addition to educational materials and advisory services that will help them make informed choices and take better care of themselves during their pregnancy time such as dermatology, dental and nutritional services. Enrolling in Blossom is complimentary for pregnant women who are delivering at the hospital. However, the programme offers different package options for patients to choose from like homecare services, IV drips, fitness memberships to name a few. To know more about Blossom Maternity Programme, visit medcare.ae or email the Blossom coordinator at blossommaternity@medcarehospital.com.

PROVIDING TREATMENT IN NICHE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES

Medcare Women & Children Hospital has extensive expertise in treating high-risk pregnancy cases and providing around-the clock medical care to premature and newborns at its NICU department — a flagship unit and one of the biggest in Dubai with a capacity of 20 beds. Over the years, the hospital has developed an impressive track record of accepting babies born as early as 22 weeks, providing medical care to newborns, and emotional support to parents.

Another niche speciality is the treatment of the gene therapy for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). This is a genetic disorder characterized by weakness in muscles used for movement. The hospital prides itself for being the first UAE private hospital to provide treatment to this rare genetic disease.

Dr. Siddharth Arora , Specialist Paediatrician , Medcare Women & Children Hospitalhighlights the health conditionstreated at Medcare

Putting smiles back on faces

On the topic of common ailments affecting children, Dr. Siddharth Arora said that viral respiratory infections, and gastroenteritis cases are on the increase. Last year, we had an unprecedented global surge of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) in children. Like the previous two Covid-19 waves, we are getting new cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children (MIS-C) as well. High fever, runny nose and never-ending cycles of cough are becoming more normal these days.

ADHD on the rise due to screen time

Speaking about the rise of ADHD in children, Dr. Arora said that research increasingly links screen time to ADHD severity in early formative years and in teenage years. By the age of five, children who spent two hours or more of screen time per day, were 7.7 times more likely to meet the criteria for a diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

In order to avoid high screen time, parents can limit screen time to age-wise recommended hours, inspiring children towards a balance lifestyle on sleep, school and diet, and motivate them to go for extracurricular activities.

Effect of the pandemic on the mental health of children

As we enter the new normal, it is important for parents to gradually introduce the sense of belonging and stability for them. As the social life and schooling have been restored, sudden changes could be traumatic for some children. They can often resort to verbal and physical tantrums or hurt others in the process. Dos and Don'ts should not be forced, but inspired and demonstrated. Such efforts need time and patience from the parents. Expert advice should be sought in certain cases, but is helpful only when parents identify that a problem exists. Denial is a big culprit in worsening mental health.

Developmental delay and symptoms in children

A child when born, is programmed genetically to undergo growth in a certain chronology. All the aspects of development, if delayed beyond a certain age, then a medical investigation should be made on the underlying pathology. Preterm birth, perinatal brain trauma, early life-threatening infections, multiple seizure episodes, genetical causes are the usual causatives for the delay of the aspects of child development. At Medcare Women & Children Hospital, parents will find a paediatric neurologist, and special therapists, who work with their children and help them overcome certain reversible delays. They will be scored on international scaling systems, and the extent and area of delay are then ascertained to plan specific therapy for correction.

Treatment of asthma

Asthma is a common paediatric condition and the number is on the rise with urbanisation. At Medcare Women & Children Hospital, the focus is not only on nebulisation. TRACK scoring, parental education, optimisation of medication, lifestyle changes, preventive and therapeutic behaviours, are encouraged during detailed discussion with parents on various aspects of the child's daily habits. During exacerbations of episodes, the hospital has the best quality infrastructure and medical team that can manage these acute emergencies 24/7. Immunotherapy in certain cases can also be explored.

Causes and treatments of diabetes

The percentage of autoimmune conditions is increasing. The diabetes - type 2 is where the insulin is adequately produced by body, but due to various factors, the end organ effect is diminished. This can be overcome by medications and lifestyle changes.

However, the problem with type 1 diabetes is the inadequate secretion or lack of insulin secretion by the pancreas itself. Hence, the only treatment, is that of external insulin administration. The hospital has excellent track record of managing the acute emergency of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) in its paediatric ICU. For long-term management of diagnosed children and adolescents, Medcare Women & Children Hospital provides treatment by paediatric endocrinologists as well.

The Paediatric ICU is a level 2 high dependent unit that deals with emergencies in children. Conditions like asthma, breathing difficulties, seizures, falling blood pressures, severe infections, post-Covid-19 Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, diabetic acidosis and post-surgical care are few of the common ailments that bring families to the unit. Intensive care around the clock monitoring is important for such children to prevent further deterioration of vital parameters.

Dr. Zofia Gordon Sönmez, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Medcare Women & Children Hospital talks about common gynaecology-related care and pregnancy

Ensuring healthy women and children

Obstetrics and Gynaecology is a medical specialty dedicated for women care. Gynaecology is a field of medicine that is focused on the non-pregnancy aspects of a woman’s reproductive health. On the other hand, obstetrics focuses on the care of women throughout the pregnancy journey (pregnancy, labour, birth, pre-natal and postnatal care).

Some common conditions prevalent in women's health

The most common conditions prevalent with women are related to menstrual or menopause-related disorders, urinary tract infections, polycystic ovarian diseases, fibroids, and endometriosis. As a gynaecologist, Dr. Sönmez said that she recommends women to have annual check-ups to diagnose any abnormalities. Preventative care and check-ups help detect the diseases at an early stage, when the treatment is more likely to be successful.

Health tips during pregnancy

Always make sure to contact your obstetrician if you have any questions or concerns during your pregnancy. Don’t skip the obstetrician consultations, it will help us assess your medical conditions and that of your baby. Don’t ignore any symptoms that make you feel unsure about any aspect of your pregnancy, and always remember that it is perfectly normal to feel tired and to rest if needed.

Importance of a healthy diet

Proper diet is the foundation of your health. You are what you eat and so is your baby. Ask your doctor if there are any medical limitations for an activity. Don't start excessive exercises when you are not used to them. Always start step by step by increasing the intensity of the workout and make sure to be under surveillance if pregnant. Walking or yoga are perfect activities for pregnancy.

Possible causes and treatments available for PCOS

PCOS is a condition that describes hormonal and metabolic disorders. Women with PCOS can go through an infrequent or prolonged menstrual cycles or excess of male hormone (androgen) levels. The etiology of the disease is not fully understood yet, however the possible causes of PCOS are genetics and unhealthy lifestyle habits (obesity, overweight). Diagnosis of PCOS is established based on several clinical examination, lab tests and ultrasound. Treatment plan is tailored for the patients’ needs; for instance, it can focus on the restoration of menstrual cycles or management of high androgen levels related symptoms or infertility. Along with medical treatment, healthy eating habits with regular physical activity should be introduced to normalize the body weight.

Symptoms and treatments available for ovarian cancer

The onset of the disease is insidious and symptoms (abdominal pain, bloating, early satiety) are not specific until an advanced stage. There is no screening test, therefore it is crucial to stay alert for any abnormal sensations and to undergo annual check-ups. At Medcare Women & Children Hospital, we have world-class equipment including, ultrasound scan, CT, MRI to help detect the disease, even at an early stage. Lab tests for cancer antigens are also needed in the diagnostic process.