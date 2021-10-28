Immigration made easy

Shanaz Lakhani, CEO and Managing Director, Vision Immigration Consultancy

In today’s world of globalisation, which has led to a sharp increase in trade and economic and financial exchanges, there is a strong global economic growth. The changing dynamics of nationalism have largely attributed to the rapid improvements in technology and the affordability of international travel.

Immigration and Citizenship by Investment opens up fastrack opportunities to people who have surpassed the age of skilled migration or looking for permanent residency or second citizenship without physical stay.

Latest trend of alternative citizenship has become inevitable. Acquiring a second passport has become an important status and global asset as well as great investment for the future as we live in uncertain times when nobody can really predict what next.

Second citizenship acquired through passport, provides the privilege of travelling to various destinations visa-free. The most important criteria for evaluating the usefulness of second citizenship is, it can be acquired legally in accordance with the constitution and laws of the issuing country. It eliminates the need for long-stay visas and any questioning about the purpose of your trip during the customs process. It has more ease and greater freedom when it comes to international travel. The option of two passports allows you to retain ties with the country you are from while being an active participant in the new country. When you are a legal citizen of two or more countries, you can own property based on the local regulations and laws and property ownership offers a more economical way to live in two places.

Following countries offer programmes, which provide a direct route to second citizenship based on investment — Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Lucia, Grenada, Turkey, Montenegro, and Vanuatu. These programmes offer the opportunity to legally acquire a new citizenship within three to six months without any disruptions to life and their basic requisites for all second citizenship applications are almost similar with birth certificates, passport, identification card, education credentials, bank statements, criminal records, title deeds of properties and licensure, etc.

There is an increasing trend in global citizenship, people are being educated and engaged with ideas, beliefs and attitudes to diversify their businesses and jobs and get capable to compete and thrive in global marketplace for more greener pastures. Vision Immigration Advisory Services is a leading immigration advisory firm with multiple offices across the globe including Canada, UAE, India, Oman, Tanzania, and Pakistan. The firm has been ethically serving clients for over 25 years, helping them with immigration and resettlement solutions to the countries of their choice.

Aiming to provide fundamental and advanced immigration services to its clients all over the world, Vision Immigration Advisory Services specialises in the use of legitimate channels to offer tailored immigration programmes to clients in professional and business communities. Vision is committed to providing transparent, honest and result oriented service.

Shanaz Lakhani is the CEO and Managing Director at Vision Immigration Advisory Services with over 25 years of rich experience. She is a regulated and licensed Canadian Immigration Consultant (ICCRC and CSIC) and Australian (MARA Certified) based in the UAE. Lakhani is also a legal expert dealing with all kinds of Immigration programs and offers specialized services to the Investors in obtaining Residency and Second Passport.

She has assisted more than 30,000 immigrants in their successful transition to their dream destinations with utmost ease, in a very professional and supportive manner. she is one of the leading and exceptionally competent professional immigration consultant, to assure a secure future for clients by processing their cases, while minimising the risk of rejection.

