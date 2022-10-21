Immigrate to your dream destination

Taimur Jawed is an award-winning CEO who co-founded Global-Migrate 16 years ago in the UK. He was ranked amongst the top 50 CEO's in the immigration industry in the Middle East by UGlobal. Jawed is committed to providing clients with safe and secure experiences. The programmes offered by his firm include Immigration to the UK, Second Passport by Investment and the best EU programme by far, Portugal Golden Visa.

The leading immigration and citizenship advisory firm provides its clients with a hassle-free and smooth visa application process

Published: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 9:00 AM

Global-Migrate is a well-established organisation and has been a leading name in the immigration and citizenship advisory industry for the past 16 years. The firm is headquartered in the UK and the company is regulated by the UK government to provide guidelines for immigration. Since inception, Global Migrate has become a prominent name in the industry with branches in the UAE, Qatar and South Africa. The immigration consultant will soon be opening its new branch in Egypt in January 2023.

Global-Migrate provides a full range of immigration and citizenship by investment services that ensures top-quality and accurate services for all clients. Over the years, the global citizenship and immigration industry has witnessed extensive growth, with many applicants, especially from the Middle East opting for second citizenship in countries like Portugal, Dominica, St. Kitts & Nevis, Grenada, Canada, UK and the US.

As a UK government approved immigration advisory service, Global-Migrate Dubai and Doha office has been helping business owners and entrepreneurs expand their businesses in the UK. The company takes pride in being one of the very few companies in Dubai and Doha which is regulated by the OISC in the UK and has physical presence in all three countries namely UK, UAE and Qatar. Global-Migrate is currently offering all applicants who wish to migrate to the UK a free no obligation consultation.

Our CBI department has assisted several investors obtain a strong second passport from the Caribbean Island and the Republic of Vanuatu. A second passport can be obtained for a single applicant or for the entire family, including adult dependent children. The leading consultant has years of experience in assisting clients from the Middle East, South East Asia and Africa. The client testimonials speak volumes about the work the team has delivered over the years.