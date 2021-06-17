Hospitality education reimagined

Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management offers a boutique-style educational experience, providing students with an intimate, yet diverse learning environment

Located opposite the striking Burj Al Arab, the Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM) is set in a vibrant neighbourhood packed with unique prospects and opportunities. Students at EAHM can embark on a rewarding educational experience where they can grow, learn, and thrive in the first university in the Middle East to specialise in hospitality.

EAHM's programmes include a three-year Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA Hons.) degree in International Hospitality Management, an Associate of Business Administration (ABA) degree in Hospitality Operations, and a one-year full-time Master of Business Administration (MBA) in International Hospitality Management. In partnership with a global network of business leaders, EAHM's programmes are designed to deliver the best-in-class learning experience, as they are designed to cater to the latest industry trends and needs.

Another unique feature of EAHM is its boutique-style educational experience, providing students with an intimate, yet diverse learning environment in which to harness their expertise in various hospitality fields. Electives include digital marketing, event operations, risk management, innovation, leadership, law and ethics in the business world, special interest tourism, cross-cultural selling, and marketing.

In addition, EAHM provides its students with hands-on experience in some of the most globally renowned brands, including its parent company, the Jumeirah Group, a locally-based luxury brand synonymous with elegance. These partnerships ensure that students are equipped with a competitive advantage in leadership, teamwork, and strategic thinking that will enable them to lead the industry today and shape the future of tomorrow. A triple-accredited institution, EAHM is composed of a seasoned faculty, internationally recognised as experts in the field by the World Tourism Organisation and the United Nations. As a result, EAHM graduates boast a 97 per cent employment rate, with successful applications in over 100 companies across 40-plus countries.

As such, EAHM offers a top-notch education that imparts skills needed to excel at and revolutionise different areas of the hospitality industry. Today, EAHM is recognised as the best hospitality school in the region and one of the top 10 hospitality schools worldwide, setting it apart from the competition.

There is no better place to gain a world-class hospitality education than the Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management.

Come and see for yourself

EAHM is opening its doors to encourage prospective students to experience being a 'Student for a Day'. This event will take place on the EAHM Campus, on Saturday, June 26, from 10 am to 2 pm or Sunday, June 27, from 3.30 pm to 7.30 pm, and will involve a multitude of activities. The day will begin with an ice breaker session and campus tour, followed by a host of workshops focusing on marketing design, strategic planning, and the culinary arts.

You will also have a chance to familiarise yourself with EAHM faculty in a one-on-one session, ending the day with refreshments and a 'social hour'. Join us for a chance to experience hospitality at its finest - we look forward to seeing you there.