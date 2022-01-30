'His visit indicates the next level of relationship between Israel and the UAE’

Strategic ICV planning and development is becoming a business requirement – Efficio Consulting Middle East on how they support organizations of all sizes on their ICV journey
Today, the President of Israel Isaac Herzog will visit the UAE.
As Mr Herzog said: “The Abraham Accords normalised relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. But normalisation is just the beginning.”
I believe that his words show how great the countries’ potential is. This historical visit genuinely indicates that the peace agreement is on all levels, on the G2G level: with Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Benett visit last month, and now with the visit of the President, and of course the joint Israeli-UAE R&D investment fund for the hi-tech industry that the two countries signed a week ago. On B2B level: new businesses from the UAE and Israel keep collaborating and signing new agreements. Whereas on P2P level: We are acquiring a new level of dialog in which people are not afraid to show their opinions. Israel’s solidarity with the UAE after the invasion of the Houthi’s genuinely implies how strong the connection is.
