Helping hand to businesses

The Pakistan Business Council in Dubai plays a key role in strengthening the UAE-Pakistan bilateral ties

Since its establishment in 2004, the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) in Dubai has played the role of a bridge between Pakistan and the UAE. The council was set up and mandated under the auspices of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry with the objectives of trade promotion, commerce and two-way investment between Pakistan and the UAE.

PBC consists of a large group of Pakistani businessmen, businesswomen, investors and professionals based in the UAE. The council members represent companies from various and diverse sectors like real estate, insurance and finance, industrial machinery, automobiles, business machines, education, print and electronic media, digital advertising and various Pakistani technology start-ups. The members meet at regular intervals.

UAE-Pakistan ties

PBC’s goals are to strengthen the bilateral trade between Pakistan and the UAE.

The bilateral trade ties between the UAE and Pakistan will continue to strengthen in the coming years, as both nations seek new opportunities to work together towards recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan is among the top 25 important strategic global trade partners for the UAE. In terms of imports, the UAE is Pakistan’s second-biggest partner. Both countries also have significant investments in various sectors in each other’s economies, a major one being real estate.

Now with Expo 2020 Dubai a reality, the foreign business community will explore several sectors in Pakistan including tourism, agriculture, fashion, and hospitality. The Pakistan Pavilion will help highlight the nation’s tourism, culture and growing industrial prowess. It will be a unique experience for visitors as they experience art and culture through traditional music, performances and the very best of food and souvenirs. “At PBC, we are encouraging our members to participate in this event and make use of the multipurpose room available in the pavilion to hold social and networking events, business forums and panel discussions in collaboration with the Pakistan team,” says Ahmed Shaikhani, President, Pakistan Business Council in Dubai.

Shaikani also gave his heartiest congratulation to the visionary leaders of the UAE especially to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai and the whole team of Expo 2020 Dubai under the leadership of Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai. PBC is confident that this mutually beneficial relationship will further expand and diversify in the years ahead.

Developing the industry

PBC has the unique opportunity to help shape the future of new entrepreneurs and bring them into the organisation to be part of its success.

The council is also organising networking events to connect its members to business opportunities. For example, various meetings with the UAE Government officials have been organised to make sure that the sentiment of PBC’s members during these challenging times has been delivered. “We work on helping business owners prosper and have a super success rate of helping businesses grow to the next level even during these challenging times,” says Shaikhani.

Independence Day wishes

“It is my distinct pleasure to serve as the President of the Pakistan Business Council in Dubai. Leading this outstanding group from the Pakistani Business Community in the UAE is an honour and a privilege. On behalf of our director and members, I extend my best wishes on the occasion of Pakistan Independence Day.

“Unity, faith and discipline are the pillars of foundation by Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Founding Father of our Nation and we must always keep these as the focus for our prosperity,” concludes the