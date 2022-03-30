Hallmark of Excellence

Dr Karim Sehgir, Chancellor, Ajman University

Published: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 10:00 AM Last updated: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 10:02 AM

Innovation and great ROI place AU among the top 30 universities in the Arab world

When it comes to higher education today, the world is an oyster. Thanks to the game-changing impact of technology, education is no longer the precinct of a chosen few big institutions. No one understands this better than Ajman University, the first private university in the Gulf region to admit expatriate students.

Since 1988, Ajman University has attracted students from diverse nationalities to its 22 undergraduate and 14 graduate degree programmes that are accredited and recognised globally by QAA in the UK and other distinguished higher education accreditors.

Accreditations Snapshot

ABET, AQAS, ACCA, ACPE, CIMA, CPA, HCERES, QAA, UIA.

Rankings Snapshot

Top 2.5 per cent Universities Worldwide

Top 30 in the Arab World

Top eight in the UAE

As the world increasingly resembles a global village, so does AU with more than 50 different student nationalities on campus, along with faculty from more than 35 countries. AU was ranked fourth in the world for having the most international students and sixth for the most international faculty by QS World University Rankings 2022. It is one of 750 top-ranked global institutions and ranks among the top 30 in the Arab world as per QS Arab University.

Rankings 2022. AU is also among a select few institutions in the UAE to earn an overall QS five-star rating, along with five stars in nine different categories.

Beyond just numbers, what AU truly stands for is innovation — in terms of curriculum, ways of teaching, and imparting new and industry-relevant skills to its students. It was one of the first few universities in the UAE to launch degrees in data analytics and AI. AU’s tie-ups with PwC Academy, SAP and other prominent industry brands that aim to impart training to students in industry-relevant skills and offer great pathways to interesting careers in hi-tech fields.

Apart from offering well-recognised STEM degree programmes, AU is equally strong in the liberal arts, humanities and mass communications, law and related fields.

AU’s global linkages to prominent international universities ensure that AU students can study for a semester or two abroad, experiencing the best of both worlds at an affordable cost. For instance, AU has a dual-degree agreement with Temple University in the USA, under which qualifying students can complete their bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering in just five years, studying across two locations.

What’s more, with a beautiful and sustainable campus, hi-tech student residences and sports facilities that are on par with the best, student life at AU is as exciting as the academics are rigorous. Categorised among a select few institutions in the UAE that offer the best ROI to students and enable favourable career outcomes, AU is certainly a great university to study in.

“Ajman University has carved out a niche for itself in the world of higher education, driven by its single-minded pursuit to provide the best and high-quality education to students of diverse nationalities and backgrounds. The last few years have witnessed a sustained rise in our rankings, our global academic linkages and research outcomes, all key indicators of academic excellence. We not only embrace diversity but actively take steps to enable it on our campus through various scholarships, financial aid programmes and other affirmative actions. All students, regardless of background, are welcome to come and study at AU, said Dr Karim Seghir, Chancellor, Ajman University.

I was always fascinated by interior design, and a visit to the AU campus convinced me that this was the right institution to hone my craft. AU encourages students to push our limits and supports us in every way possible so that we can realise our full potential. The academics and faculty are all top-notch, and the industry exposure AU provides through competitions, conferences, and training is a great advantage,” said Jomana Nabawi, Bachelor of Interior Design Student, Ajman University.