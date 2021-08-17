Guide to obtaining a St Kitts and Nevis passport

John Hanafin, CEO and founder of Huriya Private, tells us why a prolonged pandemic is driving demand for a hedge or backup passport of the island-rich Commonwealth Caribbean region

The international lockdown showed us that having multiple passports (or even multiple residences) allowed multiple solutions. Many governments had very different responses to Covid-19, some far better than others.

A second passport can also ensure protection against political and economic challenges in an investor’s country of origin.

There are more than 20 international government designed ‘Citizenship by Investment Programmes’ with St Kitts and Nevis being one of the oldest programmes, running since 1984. A new passport can be obtained in only a few months once your due diligence has been approved.

John Hanafin, CEO and founder of Huriya Private

The power of a St Kitts and Nevis passport

St Kitts and Nevis passport provides visa-free travel to more than 130 countries including the Schengen zone and the UK. In addition, citizens can reside in other 20 Caribbean Community and Common Market (Caricom) countries and expand their business.

It also offers access to quality healthcare and education, a favourable tax regime, a growing economy, and a resort lifestyle in a beautiful setting and climate.

How to apply for St Kitts and Nevis passport?

The application can be submitted remotely with no residency or visit requirements to the twin-island country. No interview, no specific level of education, no work experience is needed to qualify for citizenship. The total process takes three to four months.

St Kitts and Nevis allows dual citizenship. There is no need to renounce first citizenship or passport. St Kitts and Nevis citizenship goes generations to generations.

Investment options

St Kitts and Nevis citizenship can be obtained through two options. The first one is through a donation to the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF). The second one is through real estate investment, normally via government-approved five-star real estate projects.

Covid-19 discount opportunity

St Kitts and Nevis has announced the extension of a limited time $45,000 discount to families from March this year. The SGF contribution is reduced from $195,000 to $150,000 for a family of four or more.

This is a golden chance to avail of the limited time discount offer and start your second citizenship journey with Huriya Private.

For more information, please visit www.huriyaprivate.com