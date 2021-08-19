'God’s Own Country’ celebrates the festival

Bringing the auspicious Onam festival 'home away from home'

South Indians eagerly await this day, when they will be able to enjoy their massive celebration known as Onam. The massive feast during Onam consists of nine-course meals on one plate and is guaranteed to keep you satiated for the whole day.

The traditional Onam Sadhya (feast) consists of a nine-course dinner with 26 dishes. Kalan (sweet potato and yam coconut curry), Olan (white gourd cooked in coconut milk), Avial (seasonal vegetables in coconut curry), Kootu curry (brown gram, jaggery and yam), and rasam (a soup-like dish made with a base of tomato and pepper, eaten with rice and other preparations) are among the dishes included and the well-known dessert, Parippu payasam (a rice sweet dish).

Below are a few Kerala restaurants in the UAE, which will transport you to the southern part of India!

Calicut Notebook

Calicut Notebook is well-known in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah for its flavourful dishes. Calicut Notebook is providing 27 dishes on the menu for Sadhya this year. Their most popular meal is their mango curry, which has gotten a tangy-sweet combination of mango and its spices. Their famous selling appam is crispy on the surface with a spongy and airy feel on the inside. Aside from dining in, they also provide takeout.

Calicut Paragon

This restaurant provides the most genuine seaside cuisine from Kerala's Calicut. This Onam, visit this eatery to sample some of Kerala's greatest dishes, including over 26 things served on a plantain leaf.

Dhe Puttu

Dhe puttu provides more than 20 kinds of puttu, Kerala's lesser-known traditional meal, combined with a multitude of flavours. Since its inception, the innovative concept has garnered them a lot of attention. On the occasion of the Onam festival, they have released their Onam Sadhya, in addition to a broad selection of puttu in various flavours, from September 11 to 13 with over 20 distinct meals.

Kozhikode Star

Savour the authentic flavours of the south at Kozhikode Star on Onam. Enjoy the traditional meal with your family for Dh30. The Sadhya is worth the wait, consisting of variety of spices put in one huge plate, their Malabar curry is so tasty that people never stop trying out their other dishes!

Penuel Restaurant

Choose from the 27 palatable dishes at Penuel Restaurant for Onam Sadhya. To have a traditional experience, take along your friends and family and grab this tempting meal. Be it just the fried appams, they have their typical South Indian menu on the platter for us.

Thakkaram

Thakkaram is the go-to spot if you're searching for authentic Kerala cuisine. This Garhoud diner not only serves up some of the most amazing meals, but the flavour keeps you coming back for more. On the occasion of Onam, treat yourself to a full-fledged lunch with about 25 different curries and sides to go with your meal for only Dh33. Their payasam is just not to sweet, the perfect blend of milk with sugar cant never be this good!