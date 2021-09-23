Get fit fast

Want a guarantee of achieving your fitness goals and transform your body completely? DiFit Lifestyle has got the complete package customised for you.In conversation with Shihab C Alavi, Co-Founder

Shihab C Alavi

Co-Founder, DiFit

DiFit Lifestyle provides a holistic personal training programme that helps one stay motivated in order to achieve their fitness goals in the shortest time possible. Our trainers accompany you to enhance your workouts whether your goals are to lose weight, gain muscles or transform your body completely.

Tell us about DiFit Lifestyle’s philosophy. How is it different from other fitness centres?

DiFit Lifestyle is a sports and fitness training company, with a strong focus on providing practical lifestyle enhancement to its members through various fitness events and physical training activities

Our team consists of highly qualified fitness professionals who work together to achieve the client’s fitness goals with a uniquely holistic training approach.

What are the specialised training programmes offered?

We have five specialised programmes undertaken by our expert trainers:

- One-on-one Personal Training

- Couple/Buddy Training

- Online Training

- Corporate Training

- Diet and Nutrition Programmes

Outside the training programmes what other packages/classes does DiFit offer?

The day you connect with us, you will witness that fitness has always been our sole priority, and, therefore, we have always believed in promoting a healthy lifestyle. To pursue the same, we have launched this phenomenal Holistic Training Program for all our valuable clients. Under this programme, you will unearth numerous advantages while working on your body towards your goal. You will also learn from some of the best trainers from different fields. For instance, you can experience yoga one day, and then a boxing session the next.

How do you ensure that the quality of the training stays the same during online classes?

Before we start the training programme, we conduct the online fitness assessment, which will help us to understand the client’s current fitness level, goals and medical history background. From there, our team will create the custom training and nutrition programme and will be assigned to the client profile in the DiFit Lifestyle app where clients will be able to see their scheduled training programmes including video demonstrations as well as their workout, repetition, intensity, time and duration. Moreover, our coaches will conduct a reassessment every three to four weeks, which will help us to understand the client progress towards their goals.

There are also classes specifically for children — what did the team keep in mind when designing these?

Our kids’ fitness classes, specially arranged for eight to 15-year-olds, are in favour of just keeping kids active. The aim is to boost self-confidence, trigger teamwork and allow them to socialise with other kids. This really helps children develop a positive attitude towards health and on top of that also develop leadership skills, poise, memory, creativity, and coordination. Every class is taught in an environment solely designed for a specific activity. Your children will certainly enjoy the kids’ fitness programmes and thereby without them being aware, fitness and flexibility will be developed.

The kids training programmes’ primary target is to motivate and enhance them towards a better and healthier lifestyle and to avoid the early onset of obesity. Studies indicate that kids can carry themselves and focus better when they get enough exercise. In light of the fact that physical activity improves blood flow to the brain, it helps to lift their mindset too. We encourage parents to make a plan for kids and bring them up in a healthy lifestyle. Bring them to us, we will craft them an extraordinary lifestyle and instil a key habit of fitness.

Does DiFit have any ongoing offers?

Currently, we have 30 per cent off for all our services:

- Dh1750 for 10 training sessions (valid for 45 days).

- Dh700 Personal Nutrition programme (valid for four weeks).

Are there any new services/programmes/classes that will be added soon?

Yes, we are here to help you achieve your fitness goals this year through DiFit’s 6x6 Training Program. This programme is also cost-effective with a low budget and qualified trainers.

With a combination of DiFit’s Cross-Training System and 6x6 programme, achieve your fitness results by attending only one session per week. There are 168 hours, in a week and all you need to give us is one. Want to know how it works?

The DiFit 6X6 comes with:

- Guaranteed fitness results

- Personalised workouts to train several times a week.

- Tailor-made nutritional programmes.

- Three unique phases of distinct programming.

- DiFit’s exclusive initial fitness and body analysis.

- Personal DiFit account to track progress.

- If you have any inquires, your personal trainer will be available 24x7 to assist you.

DiFit Lifestyle answers your FAQs

PERSONAL TRAINING

Can I take a minimum package to try out all specialities?

Yes, you can experience different training specialities even in a minimum package. For example, try one boxing session and go for a yoga session or swimming in the next and so on.

Can I train at my building gym or home?

Yes, if your gym allows you to use the services of a private personal trainer. Otherwise, our team will suggest alternative locations of DiFit Lifestyle venues.

How effective is your training?

Our coaches are fully qualified and registered under the sports council in Dubai’s Register of Exercise Professionals (REPs). DiFit Lifestyle’s training methodology consists of three phases and in each phase, there will be three to four weeks of training, performance progress tracking and nutrition plans.

How do you track the progress?

DiFit Lifestyle’s standard personal training programme starts with a complete fitness assessment as well as a three-phase tracking process to understand your progress. The client can download DiFit Lifestyle’s mobile app to see the results in real-time.

Do you provide a diet and nutrition plan?

Yes, diet and nutrition is an important key to achieving any fitness goals. We provide diet and nutritional programmes customised to your requirements, food ethnicity and lifestyle choices.

Can I pre-book the sessions?

It is preferred that you pre-book your sessions to avoid disappointment. Pre-booking also provides focus and motivation.

Do I need to buy any equipment to train at home?

Only if your training requires a special piece of equipment. Usually, trainers will carry a standard training kit with the necessary training accessories.

Can I train with my friend, family member or colleague?

As per the DiFit Lifestyle's policy, you just need to pay Dh25 as an add-on charge to add another person into a session.

Can I buy a package as a gift for someone?

Yes. The package will be activated only when the person starts the training.

ONLINE TRAINING

Do you provide a free online session?

Yes, we offer a free trial or assessment session for new clients.

Do you provide one-on-one virtual private training sessions?

Yes, we provide face-to-face online private training sessions including diet and nutrition plans.

How effective is your online training?

Our team developed hundreds of home workout programmes, which combat your fitness goals in different levels —beginner, intermediate, and advanced. Our coaches are fully qualified and registered under the sports council in Dubai’s REPs. DiFit Lifestyle’s training methodology consists of three Phases and in each phase, there will be three weeks of training, performance progress tracking through the mobile app and a nutrition plan.

Do you take fitness assessments online? How?

Yes, we have created an online assessment pattern to evaluate your current fitness level. There are four elements in our online assessment — body composition, physical fitness test, circumference test, posture evaluation and mobility test.

Do you take any nutritional assessments?

Yes, we take effective measures on pre-diet including medical conditions, dietary habits, food allergy and intolerances and your lifestyle.