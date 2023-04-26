France: A Progressive Educational Hub

Published: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 11:36 AM

France has always been a preferred study abroad destination for international students, with its quality institutions, reasonable tuition fees, and exceptional facilities. Campus France, a French public agency, promotes the country's higher education system worldwide and works under the French Ministry of Higher Education and the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs. Campus France UAE, a branch of the education department of Institut Français UAE, serves as the first point of contact for students in the UAE seeking to enroll in French universities and apply for a student visa.

Campus France UAE provides a wealth of information and guidance to Emirati and international students, including comprehensive insights on public and private universities in France, admission process details, a step-by-step guide on obtaining a student visa, and preparation tips for studying in France.

This year, top French universities, including EDHEC Business School, Rennes School of Business, EM Normandie, FERRANDI Paris, Ferrièrs, EPITA, and Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, are gathering under one French pavilion at the GETEX education fair.

The event will allow prospective students to explore a variety of high-quality programmes and prepare for their future with leading French institutions.

Embark on a life-changing journey and explore all the reasons why France is the ultimate study-abroad destination!

Why study in France? Well, let us tell you some amazing reasons!

An attractive destination for international students: France is a top study-abroad destination for international students, with nearly 370,000 students from all over the world.

Affordable tuition fees: Reasonable tuition fees thanks to France's state-funded education system.

A world-class education: France offers a world-class education and is ranked #3 in the world in the Shanghai Ranking.

Network of French universities in the UAE: One of the oldest universities in Europe has a campus right here, Sorbonne University in Abu Dhabi offers the possibility to students to transfer to the home campus in Paris at any time of the academic journey.

The best place to grow your inner Bon Vivant: If you're a foodie, you'll love the fact that France is home to some of the top culinary and universities in Europe. Who can resist French pastries like croissants and macarons!

France is home to top business and management schools: The top business schools are French with 21 schools having triple accreditation (American, British and European).

A wide choice of academic programs: Don't be worried about language barriers! More than 1700 programmes are taught in English.

France is an economic power: France is one of the world's top economic powers and the second largest economy in Europe, making it a great place to launch your career.