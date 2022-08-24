Four Decades Of Innovation

Published: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 10:00 AM Last updated: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 10:18 AM

The award-winning centres give your child a headstart for a bright future

Jumeirah International Nurseries (JINS), bring a wave of innovation across its nine branches with state-of-the-art facilities and an EYFS curriculum enriched with the elements of Reggio Emilia and the curiosity approach to bring hands-on learning experiences to life.

The award-winning family of early childhood centres is part of the Fortes Education Group and is one of the leading British Nursery brands in the UAE since 1981. Children from 45 days to 5.11 years learn through exploratory learning opportunities based on the concepts of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) tailored to their age level.

The educators at JINS scaffold learning in these innovative spaces, leaving parents amazed and surprised by a child’s capacity to learn and absorb. Supporting children with enriching learning opportunities beyond academics, such as specialist language programmes in Arabic, French, and Russian, and extracurricular activities such as gymnastics, ballet, football, and robotics, are also offered to embrace and develop each child’s unique interests, abilities and aptitudes.

With strong ties to their affiliates, Sunmarke School and Regent International School are rated outstanding by BSO, as well as offering the International Preschool Curriculum (IPC) for children aged five to 11 years old at their JBR and Palm Jumeirah branches, JINS children benefit of a seamless transition into Primary school.

"Our ambitious spirit allows us to offer the best possible environment to shape young hearts and minds. Our children thrive and fulfil their potential; they are happy, confident and prepared for any school once they graduate from JINS," said Katrina Mankani, Managing Director, Jumeirah International Nurseries.