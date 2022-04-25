Expo 2020 Dubai — Calabria Artisans showcase

The Calabrian artisans exhibit their handicraft in Dubai.

As a part of an initiative, Confartigianato Calabria organised a successful gathering to probe into some possible partnerships

Published: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 12:43 PM Last updated: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 12:45 PM

Confartigianato Calabria, led by Vice-Presidents Tina Soriano and Salvatore Ascioti, which is giving continuity to the actions taken to support Calabrian companies, flew to the UAE on March 23 to promote Calabrian excellence with two different events.

The theme of the event was 'Calabria Food, Fashion, and Design' and was held at Vero restaurant, Hilton The Walk, where typical Calabrian food products, the craftsmanship of fashion and the innovative design sector were exhibited.

The exhibition, preceded by the projection of videos that showed the artisan, food productions, and landscape of the region, saw the participation of a selection of buyers individuated by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Dubai to allow them to get to know and admire the Calabrian productions and have all the necessary information. Among the various participants, there were the representatives of Confartigianato Calabria, buyers, distributors, and professionals in the food sector.

The Calabrian food on display in Dubai.

The event was followed by a meeting at the Fairmont Dubai restaurant Bistrot 90 on March 25. At the networking event, the representatives of Confartigianato, the IICUAE representatives, including Stefano Campagna, President of the IICUAE, Mauro Marzocchi, Secretary General of the IICUAE, along with local buyers and distributors took part.

'Made in Calabria Expo Dubai' the artisans: hands that build beauty' was the theme of the second event dedicated to traditional Calabrian craftsmanship promotion, which took place on March 25 at Fairmont Hotel-Bistrot 90, Dubai.

Goldsmiths, ceramics, textiles, and wood have been the true protagonists. The event resulted in an occasion to spread and enhance the opportunities of the Calabrian markets to the UAE and create the conditions that can give life to stable and lasting collaborations between Calabrian companies and the UAE that can contribute to the growth of the Calabrian artisanal and quality production system.

In the project 'Calabria, food, fashion, and design' the food sector has been combined with the world of craftsmanship that identifies fashion, from fabrics to the most trendy clothes. While the event "Made in Calabria Expo Dubai" the artisans: hands that build beauty" is an initiative dedicated exclusively to the world of craftsmanship with a large representation of the most significant productions of the region.