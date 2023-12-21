EXPANDING TICKETING HORIZONS

Davide Camaiora, Managing Director of Vivaticket Middle East

In the dynamic world of ticketing and venue management, Vivaticket stands out as a global leader. Established in 1999 in Italy, it has expanded its reach to various sectors and countries, including a significant presence in the Middle East. We had the pleasure of interviewing Davide Camaiora, Managing Director of Vivaticket Middle East, to delve into the company's journey, strategies, and future aspirations.

Could you tell us about Vivaticket's journey since its inception?

Vivaticket started in 1999 and has grown into a leading global player in ticketing, access control, and venue management. We are unique in being active across all ticketing markets: culture, sports, exhibitions, live entertainment, theaters, amusement parks, and transportation. With offices in 10 countries, including our Italian headquarters, and installations in 52 countries, our diverse portfolio has driven constant growth.

What has been the key to Vivaticket's success, particularly in the Middle East?

Our success in the Middle East, where we've seen impressive revenue growth and market coverage expansion, stems from our strong diversification. We're proud of what we have been able to achieve, together with our clients and partners.

What are Vivaticket's future goals?

Our main goal is to be among the top 3 ticketing companies worldwide in the coming years. This ambition is supported by our primary financial investor and a dedicated management team, including myself, who have personally invested in our company's growth.

Could you elaborate on the main drivers of this growth?

Certainly. Internationalizing our B2C distribution platform, vivaticket.com, which is significant in Italy and will launch in the Emirates in early 2024, is a key driver. Also, our expansion in the B2B market, managing venues, introducing new technologies, and continually innovating our products is crucial. Ticketing is not just about consumer sales; it's also about venue management, from business and distribution, data collection and analytics, to, most importantly, user experience.

How has user experience influenced your product evolution?

Focusing on user experience over the last decade has solidified our international position. We have prestigious clients and partners, including major football teams like Barcelona, Inter, Milan, over 500 theaters including 14 opera theatres, dozens of amusement parks, more than a thousand cultural venues like the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower, hundreds of tradeshows, live music events... it’s impossible to list them all.

Talking about technology, can you share some innovations Vivaticket has introduced?

We've been pioneers in NFC tickets, phone-based tickets, and credit card tickets since 2015, starting with Expo Milan. We've also introduced cashless venue management bracelets, virtual credit card e-wallets, merchandising, food & beverage, queue management, resource management, and many other services. One significant innovation is the facial recognition for contactless venue access and 360-degree experience, including payments and accessing additional services with just a look.

How has Vivaticket impacted the UAE market?

In the UAE, our growth is driven by our solutions being adopted by numerous iconic locations: museums, palaces and cultural venues like Qasr Al Watan or Dubai Museum; attractions like the View at the Palm or RTA Abras and cruises; theme parks and water parks like Ski Dubai, IMG worlds, Ferrari World, Warner Bros or SeaWorld; venues like Etihad Arena or the YAS Marina Circuit; zoos and aquariums, like Sharjah Safari, Al Ain zoo, National Aquarium; international events like Expo Dubai 2020 or the Dubai World Cup.

What about your presence in other Gulf countries?

We have a strong presence in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Jordan, reflecting our commitment to regional growth and innovation.

Vivaticket's journey demonstrates the power of innovation, diversification, and customer-centric approaches in the global ticketing and venue management industry. With its ambitious plans and continued expansion, Vivaticket is poised to redefine the future of this dynamic sector.

