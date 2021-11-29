Exemplifying luxury

The health and wellness centres at Wafi City in Dubai offer guests an unparalleled experience

Pharaohs’ Club is an exclusive health and wellness community dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service and care. The club goes above and beyond to create a safe environment for its club members, team members and guests, and inspires them to embrace a healthy lifestyle.

It prides itself on being one of the first luxury fitness destinations in the UAE, and adopts a community approach to health and wellness.

Core strengths

The facility offers an unrivalled range of activities under one roof: gymnastics, martial arts, CrossFit, HIIT, bootcamp, yoga, dance, swimming, tennis, wall climbing and many other disciplines that are available for all levels of experience.

Its dedication to quality in terms of coaches, equipment and apparatus, and approach to intuitive customer services is second to none. One of the club’s strategic goals is elevating the quality of the fitness industry to the next level.

It boasts an inclusive, international, accessible and luxurious environment, making Pharoahs’ Club more than just a sports centre. It is community and motivation hub for a growth mindset of each and every member.

The fitness centre welcomes guests to come be part of the Pharaohs’ family and get fit on their own terms. All fitness levels and abilities are welcome here, from first-timers to seasoned athletes. Members also stand to enjoy a wide selection of exclusive services and promotions, hand-picked for them across Wafi City.

Wealth of expertise

Pharoahs’ Club prides itself on a results-driven approach that redefines the very concept of well-being. The premise features modern design and comfortable, all-inclusive luxury. With its extensive range of amenities, people are sure to love their time here.

The talented team of in-house trainers utilise a variety of training methods including strength training, yoga, swimming, boxing, spinning, HIIT, kickboxing, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and stretching techniques to refine the way one’s body looks and feels.

Featuring a motivating communal environment to ‘stay fit and healthy’, members can enjoy a wide range of fitness classes, receive personal training, go for a swim or simply unwind in the lazy river and replenish at the juice bar.

Unique services

Pharaohs’ Club provides fitness enthusiasts with a variety of options to achieve their goals. Listed are some below:

State-of-the-art Technogym cardio and strength machines in its massive fitness centre

High-performance functional areas - CrossFit, bootcamp, HIIT, kickboxing, Kung Fu, spinning, yoga, belly dancing dance to name only a few

One-on-one personal training

Specialised ladies-only gym section - Pharaohs’ Club's dedicated ladies gym features cardio equipment, free weights and a separate studio with regular classes

Members enjoy:

- Unlimited access to the facility

- Complimentary group exercise classes

- Complimentary health assessment

- Exclusive discounts at Wafi City restaurants

- Exclusive discounts at Cleopatra’s Spa

Fitness classes, sports facilities and classes for children

Personal training: Whatever members’ goal, be it to improve overall fitness and wellness, improve endurance or to gain strength and guidance for a lifestyle change, the club’s specialised instructors work with each person to ensure that they focus on appropriate customised exercises to gain optimal results, and it helps them reach their full potential.

Fitness Assessment Testing: The club’s team of experienced fitness instructors guides one through a physical fitness examination. Measuring fitness levels, body fat and flexibility, the centre encourages individuals to take their fitness journey to the next level.

Bootcamp, CrossFit and HIIT: Fast-paced, functional training programmes which help improve one’s overall speed, strength, stamina, power and agility.

Kickboxing: Fitness-focused boxing classes that work on overall conditioning and fundamental boxing skills.

Yoga: Yoga-based class that works on improving overall wellbeing by releasing tension, both physically and mentally.

Dance: Free-flowing fitness dance classes like Zumba, Shaimak, and belly dance to help both adults and kids get grooving.

Martial arts: Led by Pharaohs’ certified instructors, it offers a fun and stimulating training programme including a variety of martial arts classes such as karate, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Younger fans can also learn effective defence techniques and build self-confidence and discipline, all in a safe, supportive and high-energy environment.

Swimming: Guests are welcome to make the most of the facilities available such as aqua aerobics classes and professional swimming lessons for adults and children, or relax on sunbathing decks and large grass areas under shady palm trees.

Tennis: Whether you are looking for a simple workout or aspiring to become a future champion, the outdoor tennis court is perfect on cool winter days when you want to improve your serve. In association with PUCA Pro Tennis, the club offers fantastic programmes for both adults and children.

Wafi Wall: Wafi Wall strives to bring all aspects of climbing to its guests, whether they are seasoned veterans or first-time climbers. Enjoy 14m high wall-climbing routes with iconic overhang and difficulty levels ranging from 5b to 6c.

Cleopatra’s Spa

Drawing inspiration from the style and elegance of the legendary Egyptian queen of the same name, Cleopatra’s Spa captures the wonders of Arabia presenting them in a superbly luxurious spa experience.

Cleopatra’s exclusive nurturing spa journey is inspired by the ancient wellness traditions of the world. Tension and stress will melt away as the mind and spirit find peace with restorative treatments in one of the luxurious spa rooms.

Cleopatra’s Spa opened its doors as one of largest spa facilities in the Middle East in 1995. The spa boasts several treatment rooms for ladies and gents, as well as dedicated relaxation areas with jacuzzi, hammam, steam room and cold plunge pool.

The spa holds the sole distributorship for Elemis products in the Middle East. It has received numerous awards including Best Spa in Middle East and North Africa 2004; Professional Beauty Awards GCC 2019; and Best Therapist in UAE 2019.

Delivering a luxe experience

Cleopatra’s Spa is renowned for its outstanding service, luxurious setting and wide selection of international treatments designed to accommodate every need. It doles out an innovative selection of spa treatments from Ayurveda to Hijama, as well as other health and beauty services such as:

Body therapies

Massage therapies

Facial treatments

Ayurveda therapies

Hijama and cupping therapies

Hammam therapy

Unique services

Housed in the beautiful pyramid building at Wafi, Cleopatra’s Spa provides the ultimate eudemonic wellness experience.

The spa oasis features a variety of relaxing amenities including relaxing treatment rooms, a hammam, jacuzzi, steam room, cold plunge all inspired by the ancient Egyptian empire.

Enhanced by a fine selection of cosmetic products from Elemis, Natura Bisse and K-beauty, the spa provides guests with the ultimate pampering experience

Guests can choose from the spa’s coveted, healing luxury packages to help their mind and body unwind, or gift a package to someone who deserves to unwind. All its packages include access to the iconic lazy river.

The spa offers market-leading advanced beauty treatments, prestigious memberships and a range of result-driven, yet authentic treatments inspired by regional health and wellbeing rituals.

Best-selling treatments

Guests are invited to enjoy the ultimate wellbeing experience, immersing in innovative treatments, therapies and grooming for both men and women, in addition to state-of-the-art thermal and bathing experiences available all days of the week

Year-round high demand facial treatments from Elemis, Natura Bisse etc.

Gifting of beauty and wellness packages

Offers and new treatments

Members can book any of the spa’s rejuvenating treatments with complimentary club day pass. All of Pharaohs’ Club members enjoy 20 per cent discount at Cleopatra’s Spa.

To keep up with the high demand for martial arts, Pharaohs’ Club will offer classes in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu for ladies only. Its team always endeavours to offer world-class beauty and wellness treatments from across the globe to suit customers’ needs.

