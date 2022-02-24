Enabling Personal Enrichment

With 17 Master’s degrees coupled with a wide variety of flexible courses, Columbia University School of Professional Studies offers a world of options for students to choose from, leading to fulfilling career paths

Published: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 9:00 AM

Columbia University School of Professional Studies offers applied professional master’s degrees, certificates, and Certifications of Professional Achievement; courses for graduate school preparation, professional advancement, or personal enrichment; and structured programs for graduate school or college preparation. With 17 Master’s degrees and a variety of flexible courses and formats, our rigorous programs meet students where they are and take them where they want to go — on their terms and throughout their lives.

In a world of endless possibilities and complex situations, there is a lot that can get lost through irrelevant or incomplete communication. Today’s modern leaders and decision makers need to word their statements and decisions based on communication that is timely, strategic and effective. Columbia University’s Master of Science in Strategic Communication is a degree that is designed to respond to the urgent need for strategic perspectives, critical thinking, and exceptional communication skills at all levels of the workplace and across all types of organisations. Taught by distinguished academic faculty and leading practitioners in the field, our offerings provide students with an educational experience that is immediately applicable in the workplace.

More information about Columbia University School of Professional Studies can be found from February 24 to 26 from 10 am to 6 pm at GETEX in Sheikh Rashid Hall, Stand Number P144, Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre. Students and professionals can find out more at the two Columbia SPS breakout sessions:

Columbia Summer

What Does Columbia University Offer in the Summer?

February 25, 7 pm to 7:25 pm featuring Vicky Yang, Director, International Recruitment,

School of Professional Studies

Columbia University M.S. in Strategic Communicationry

26, 12 pm to 12:25 pm featuring Charlene Perilla-Iqbal, Deputy Program Director,

Strategic Communication, School of Professional Studies

Testimonial

Georgia Anderson

SPS Student, Communications Director

OPEN Interactive Global (OIG)

My advice is to combine on-the-job experiences with sound academic principles as taught in the Strategic Communication Programme. That formal training on various disciplines and frameworks is invaluable. In addition, it’s an opportunity to learn from top-rated faculty who are also industry experts.