Enabling Personal Enrichment

“Learning Together, Working Together & Leading Together” GMU’s dedication to improving the quality of medical education has been the cornerstone of its growth trajectory
Supplements1 hour ago
Columbia University School of Professional Studies offers applied professional master’s degrees, certificates, and Certifications of Professional Achievement; courses for graduate school preparation, professional advancement, or personal enrichment; and structured programs for graduate school or college preparation. With 17 Master’s degrees and a variety of flexible courses and formats, our rigorous programs meet students where they are and take them where they want to go — on their terms and throughout their lives.
In a world of endless possibilities and complex situations, there is a lot that can get lost through irrelevant or incomplete communication. Today’s modern leaders and decision makers need to word their statements and decisions based on communication that is timely, strategic and effective. Columbia University’s Master of Science in Strategic Communication is a degree that is designed to respond to the urgent need for strategic perspectives, critical thinking, and exceptional communication skills at all levels of the workplace and across all types of organisations. Taught by distinguished academic faculty and leading practitioners in the field, our offerings provide students with an educational experience that is immediately applicable in the workplace.
More information about Columbia University School of Professional Studies can be found from February 24 to 26 from 10 am to 6 pm at GETEX in Sheikh Rashid Hall, Stand Number P144, Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre. Students and professionals can find out more at the two Columbia SPS breakout sessions:
Columbia Summer
What Does Columbia University Offer in the Summer?
February 25, 7 pm to 7:25 pm featuring Vicky Yang, Director, International Recruitment,
School of Professional Studies
Columbia University M.S. in Strategic Communicationry
26, 12 pm to 12:25 pm featuring Charlene Perilla-Iqbal, Deputy Program Director,
Strategic Communication, School of Professional Studies
Testimonial
Georgia Anderson
SPS Student, Communications Director
OPEN Interactive Global (OIG)
My advice is to combine on-the-job experiences with sound academic principles as taught in the Strategic Communication Programme. That formal training on various disciplines and frameworks is invaluable. In addition, it’s an opportunity to learn from top-rated faculty who are also industry experts.
“Learning Together, Working Together & Leading Together” GMU’s dedication to improving the quality of medical education has been the cornerstone of its growth trajectory
Supplements1 hour ago
Grow and evolve with Murdoch University Dubai’s Global MBA programme
Supplements1 day ago
On the rising need for teaching strategic leadership in the students to prepare them with skills and capabilities for the real world
Supplements1 day ago
Equipping students to be ready for the new demands of the modern workplace
Supplements1 day ago
The University of Manchester opens admissions for part-time MSc in Financial Management for working professionals
Supplements1 day ago
Ajman University College of Business Administration’s portfolio of programmes offer strong brand recognition coupled with excellent ROIs for individuals looking to make a mark in their profession
Supplements1 day ago
Excellent rankings, world-class facilities and international collaborations underpin business and finance programmes at AUS
Supplements1 day ago
Head of Heriot-Watt University Dubai’s Edinburgh Business School Professor Paul Hopkinson on the multiple benefits of pursuing a business degree that makes young job professionals future assets for their companies
Supplements1 day ago