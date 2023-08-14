EMIRATI FOOD BLOGGER YOUSEF SULTAN AL ULAMA’S JOURNEY OF FLAVOURS AND CULTURE HAS NO END

By Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 12:19 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 12:22 PM

Yousef Sultan Al Ulama, more than a food vlogger, stands as a true gastronomic enthusiast, voyaging through diverse cuisines and cultures. He uncovers the intricacies of their flavours

Retired after a commendable service in the UAE Armed Forces, Al Ulama’s second career as a culinary explorer began in 2011 when he began to share his reviews and opinions on various restaurants and dishes on social media.

Through his candid reviews and insights, he has garnered an avid following of fellow food enthusiasts. His passion for food vlogging has won admiration for his candid and insightful approach. His meaningful journey unfolds primarily on his social media platforms where thousands hang onto his every word.

Al Ulama, who has 11.7k followers on Instagram, seeks authenticity, a tangible connection to the history and heritage embedded within each dish.

While he might have tasted the world’s finest food, Al Ulama’s fascination with Pakistani cuisine shines. The Arab-Pakistani historical and cultural ties render him a keen observer. He stands amazed at the depth and complexity of Pakistani dishes. He notes that they go beyond kebabs and biryanis as a treasure trove of flavours and textures that cater to every discerning palate.

UAE’S HIDDEN PAKISTANI CULINARY GEMS

Al Ulama’s culinary voyage within the UAE leads him to hidden Pakistani gems. There he explores flavours from Lahore to Karachi that intertwine in a feast of authenticity. Establishments like Baithak, Gul Khan, Shehar-e-Karachi, Pak Liyari, and Mezbaan Biryani find his favour. Al Ulama’s affinity for Baithak’s Nalli — a nostalgic treat of bone marrow – exemplifies his emotional connection to these dishes that traverse time.

Within these culinary havens, Al Ulama finds delight in Gul Khan’s Haleem, a labour-intensive stew of meat and lentils cooked to perfection over hours. His discerning taste buds appreciate how Lahore’s Paya and Karachi’s Nihari each exude their distinct character. They highlight the culinary diversity within the nation. He relishes the duality of Lahore’s buttery Murg Makanwala and Karachi’s fiery Achari Tikka Masala. He appreciates how these contrasting flavours encapsulate the essence of each city. And let’s not forget the desserts — Karachi’s creamy Rabri and Lahore’s iconic Gajar Ka Halwa beckon as sweet conclusions to these flavourful journeys.

AUTHENTICITY IN THE HEART OF AL ULAMA’S HOME

Al Ulama’s culinary endeavours stretch beyond the restaurant scene. Personal Pakistani chefs grace his kitchen, who infuse his home with the authentic aroma of traditional Pakistani dishes. From the soothing comforts of Haleem, Shami, and Chapli Kababs to the essential accompaniments of Chapati and Paratha, Al Ulama revels in these dishes, knowing his culinary prowess lies elsewhere. He acknowledges the mastery of his Pakistani cooks who expertly craft everything from Paya to Zabaan Nihari, Jingha Jalfrezi to Biryani.

DREAMS OF A PAKISTANI CULINARY HAVEN

Al Ulama’s gastronomic journey is underscored by his dream of owning a Pakistani restaurant. In his envisioned menu, the core dishes intertwine with his passion for providing a holistic Pakistani experience. Dishes like Dumba Gosht, a symphony of lamb meat and spices, and Maghaz Masala, an ode to brain masala, join the ensemble. The cravings for comfort find solace in Puri Paratha, a parcel of joy stuffed with an array of fillings, while the Tandoori Roti and Naan, baked to perfection in clay ovens, symbolise the artistry of Pakistani bread-making skills. The quintessential Methi Lassi’s creamy embrace, and the irresistible allure of Pani Puri and Kebabs weave Al Ulama’s vision into a comprehensive culinary narrative.

BRIDGING CULTURES THROUGH FOOD

In Al Ulama’s quest, food transcends mere sustenance. It becomes a vessel, connecting people across boundaries, an avenue to understanding stories and cultures. Through his journey, he endeavours to share his passion and insights, bridging the gap between Pakistani cuisine and the wider Arab audience. Al Ulama’s fervour reverberates with the belief that a shared meal carries the potential to transcend linguistic and cultural barriers, uniting humanity through the universal language of flavours.

In a world fuelled by the exploration of palates and the celebration of diversity, Al Ulama stands as a culinary connoisseur and cultural bridge-builder. He beckons us to embark on a journey that uncovers not just the taste of food, but the essence of heritage and human connections.

He hopes to spread his knowledge and passion to his followers and to the wider Arab audience. He believes that food is not just a way of nourishing the body, but also a way of connecting with people and learning about their stories.

MY MENU OF PAKISTANI FOOD

If I had my own Pakistani restaurant then I’ll definitely have to include in my menu:

Paya

Nehari

Dumba Gosht

Murg Makanwala

Achari tikka masala

Maghaz masala

Zabaan Nihari

Jingha Jalfrezi

Biryani

Puri Paratha

Tandoori roti

Naan

Rubri

Ghajar ka halwa

Double ki Methi

Lassi (multiple types)

For evenings there should be Pakistani style Pani Puri and Kebabs like:

Gola Kebab

Seekh Kebab

Behari Kebab

Chapli Kebab

Tandoori Murgh

Murg Boti Kebab

Karachi-style chopped chicken with bone

Chicken tikka