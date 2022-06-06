Efficient Project Partner

Zoran Bankovic, Vice-President, HERZ Armaturen, Ges.m.b.H.Austria

Bringing more than a century of experience and specialisation in areas of heating and control engineering through specialty products

Published: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 12:01 PM

Herz Group, one of the leading European manufacturers of valves, fittings, circuit regulating valves, dynamic control valves and thermostatic valves for domestic, heating, air conditioning and plumbing installations, has collaborated in the construction of the iconic One Za’abeel project.

Herz is the approved manufacturer of valves and related fittings for the One Za’abeel project, working closely with the consulting engineers and the contractors to provide the best possible product solutions for the project, in line with the energy efficient HVAC system requirements.

One of the key products supplied by Herz is the HerzCON(FCU Valve Package), which includes a PICV, isolation valves and strainer. The pre-fabricated valve package improves time, labour and reduces the chances of human error. Moreover, the PICV, in combination with the characterised actuator, provides efficient chilled water consumption, while keeping the energy consumption at minimum, ensuring energy saving. Herz’ PICVs are the only ones in the market with three test ports for chilled water flow measurement and verification.

Other major projects that Herz is associated within the region include City Centres at Deira, Zahia, Ajman and Sharjah, Sheikh Khalifa Hospital, Fujairah, One JBR, Command of Military Works at Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Fujairah, Abu Dhabi Plaza in Kazakhstan, One JBR, Dubai and Cairo Airport Terminal 2, among others.

Herz has been active in the UAE indirectly through channel partners since 2005. Herz Middle East FZE was set up in the UAE in July 2012 to cater the growing needs of the MENA market. Herz Middle East is a direct subsidiary of Herz Armaturen Ges.m.b.H and serves as the primary point of contact for the MENA region. The first major project that Herz Middle East handled was the Yas Development project of 2013, and the Deira City Centre refurbishment project.