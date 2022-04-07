Effectively manage and control your health

Stanley Joseph, Chairman and Managing Director, H.W. International

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 9:44 AM Last updated: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 9:46 AM

Beurer products have been ensuring the health and wellness of people for over a century

Salil V.S., CEO and Managing Director, H.W. International

This World Health Day, the theme is ‘Our planet, our health’ and at Beurer, this means ensuring that people get to avail the latest technologies at their fingertips in pursuit of their health and wellbeing. Beurer’s health and wellness management products make it easier for you to keep an eye on your health in terms of prevention and diagnosis of a wide number of diseases.

The weight and diagnostic capabilities of Beurer products and its therapy massagers help you feel great every day. At the same time, the activity trackers and heart rate monitors by Beurer enables an active lifestyle for its users. The modern technologies within the products are a reliable way to monitor vital stats on a daily basis and helps people to immediately detect when their health values are too high or too low so they can react accordingly.

Beurer follows the latest trends, listens to the needs and demands of its customers and then adapts accordingly. Collaborating with high–profile institutes, partners and consultants, Beurer provides you with state-of-the- art solutions. From low-priced entry models to high-end products, Beurer’s innovations offer the options to live your life the way you want to. As a full-line supplier, Beurer is well-equipped to meet all your needs.

H W International, the sole distributor of Beurer products in the Gulf, is committed to improving people’s health and well-being through time-tested products that provide instant relief and guarantee timely detection, comments Stanley Joseph, chairman and managing director, H W International.

“Beurer is among the few to manufacture home-based healthcare products,” says Salil V S, CEO and managing director, H W International.

Beurer’s Connect range is the modern interface between people and products in the world of proactive care. Beurer’s products, marked by the Connect button, offer innovative, connected health-management solutions that go beyond prevention and diagnosis.

“With ease of operation and options for simple evaluation of data, Beurer’s range of apps covers nutrition, weight, blood pressure, blood glucose, activity tracking and sleep analysis,” explains Joseph, adding, “We have the right apps for all your personal health management needs.”

Offering outstanding quality in health, beauty and well-being since 1919, Beurer, with its range of unique products, ensures that you feel great all-round. Download Beurer apps free from the App Store and Google Play.

— ali@khaleejtimes.com