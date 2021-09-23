Educating young minds and hearts
The leading British school; paving the way for its students to become leaders of tomorrow
Farhaan Patel
Vice Principal, International School of Creative Science
Nad Al Sheba
International School of Creative Science (ISCS)’s approach to teaching and learning is ensuring students have absolute clarity — both in terms of what is expected of them and what they should expect in any classroom within the school. Clarity, coupled with strong teacher-student relationships, generates an environment for learning in which students are not afraid to take risks, learn from their mistakes and challenge themselves. Commenting on the same, Farhaan Patel, Vice Principal, ISCS, says: “At ISCS, we focus on developing strong learners. We do this through focusing on nurturing strong learning dispositions within students. Our learning dispositions are known by all our students as the five Rs, namely: being resilient, being resourceful, being responsible, being reflective and being ready to reason. In addition, we are an Apple School supporting our learners to use technology as their ‘digital pencil case’ to extend and enhance their learning, as well as having a clear understanding of the importance of digital citizenship.”
Describing the student culture to prospective parents, Patel mentions that ISCS as a school doesn’t focus on just educating the mind but also the heart. He says: “Our school culture is centred on driving excellence rooted in values, so that learners are equipped with a moral compass and see learning as a life-long pursuit.”
Talking about the range of programmes available for the students, Patel says: “ISCS recently became a registered centre for the UK Duke of Edinburgh Award, enabling the school to offer this world-renowned programme to older students. In addition, to ensure younger students are well-prepared for the Duke of Edinburgh award further up the school, we are offering early years’ foundation stage (EYFS) students the mini-dukes programme and primary students the junior-dukes programme.”
