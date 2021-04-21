Discover British education of the highest standard

Delivering academic excellence since 1821, Heriot-Watt University is also celebrating its bicentennial anniversary this year

Founded in 1821 as the world's first mechanics institute in Edinburgh, Heriot-Watt University has transformed itself into a truly international institution with campuses in the UK, Malaysia and the UAE. In 2005, it became the first British university to set foot in Dubai.

Heriot-Watt University Dubai offers an extensive range of foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, spanning disciplines such as data science, construction and engineering, accounting and finance, digital marketing, psychology, architecture and design, robotics, computing and artificial intelligence.

The University has recently moved to a brand-new, digitally-enabled campus at Dubai Knowledge Park to serve nearly 4,000 students who have joined Heriot-Watt in pursuit of research-informed, industry-focused British education in Dubai.

Spanning 218,000 square feet, the campus has been carefully designed keeping the future student experience in mind. It offers an invigorating study environment, which comes equipped with the most modern facilities and amenities needed to prepare for a successful future, including several laboratories and workshops specialised in automotive, chemical, civil, mechanical, electrical, energy, robotic and structural engineering.

The campus also hosts the Watt Inc., a business incubator run by the Edinburgh Business School, which develops and supports founders and start-ups, as well as the Bloomberg Trading Room where students are allowed to work with a simulated market environment using actual, real-time data, and a variety of functions simulating both trading and non-trading workflows.

As a globally connected University, the learning outcomes and teaching standards remain the same, regardless of where students are based, and they still graduate with the same prestigious Heriot-Watt University degree qualification.

It has been consistently ranked as a top provider of higher education, ranging from teaching excellence and research performance to student satisfaction and graduate employability. The KHDA Higher Education Classification (in partnership with QS) has awarded Heriot-Watt University Dubai a five-star rating consecutively in 2019 and 2020.

Dubai campus students are also encouraged to participate in Heriot-Watt's Go Global programme that allows them to experience student life in Malaysia or the UK campuses. Applications for inter-campus transfers are currently open but are subject to Covid-19 related travel restrictions and local government guidelines.

Heriot-Watt represents a top destination of choice for students wishing to meet the demands of local business and growth industries. Heriot-Watt graduates are armed with excellent classroom knowledge, cross-functional skills, and practical experience essential for developing a lucrative career.

Guided tours of the campus are available from Saturday to Thursday, 9 am to 4 pm.

To book a tour, visit www.hw.ac.uk/dubai/campus/new-campus.htm

We were the first university to set foot in Dubai International Academic City in 2005, and today, we proudly serve around 4,000 students from all around the world, who have joined us in pursuit of a prestigious British qualification. This growth alone is a testament to our tremendous success and our strong reputation as a well-respected British university in the UAE. Being a globally connected university, our Dubai campus delivers the equivalent level of academic experience as well as identical standards and learning outcomes as our UK campuses. With our brand-new digitally-enabled campus now open at Knowledge Park, we look forward to welcoming our future students in a more stimulating and supportive learning environment."

Professor Ammar Kaka

Provost and Vice Principal

Heriot-Watt University Dubai

Studying at Heriot-Watt University Dubai makes me feel connected and empowered. With the focus on applied industry teaching and our state-of-the-art technology at our new campus, I have confidence in the skills and knowledge that I am developing here. We are also more connected than ever with our global campuses, which has opened so many doors for collaboration and growth."

Farah Abdulrahman

BSc (Hons) Psychology, Second Year