Digital and Diverse Excellence at Expo 2020 Dubai

Tomiyasu Nakamura,General of the Japanese Section,Expo 2020 Dubai

The Japan Pavilion is highlighting technological advancements, rich heritage and culture, as well as a preview of Expo 2025 Osaka. Tomiyasu Nakamura, Commissioner General of the Japanese Section, Expo 2020 Dubai, explains more

What is the main agenda for Japan's participation at Expo 2020 Dubai?

Having faced a number of natural disasters and many societal issues, Japan has invented many solutions, which we want to share with the world. We would like to share the importance of integration of diverse ideas for innovation and a better future. We hope that our pavilion will be a place where ideas from around the world meet to create a brighter world together. Visitors are welcomed to share their ideas and thoughts through our bespoke smartphone, which will pave the way to Expo 2025, in Osaka, Japan.

In terms of investment opportunities, what features will be exhibited?

Japan has invented many solutions to those societal issues that most countries can relate to. At Expo 2020 Dubai, we would like to introduce solutions and technologies powering our digital transformation, so that the international community will be able to find out more and benefit from the various applications.

How do you plan to promote tourism during the event? What are the key attractions planned?

Through the Japan Pavilion, visitors will be able to experience the rich nature, history, culture and innovation of our country. In addition, at ‘scene 6’ of the tour, we are introducing the Kansai region, which will be the host region for Expo 2025.

The Japan Pavilion will be featuring multiple technological attractions. What is the significance of this feature?

Paving the way to broad usage and promotion of digital applications, each visitor is given a unique device and earphone at the entrance of the pavilion. The technological attractions are there to provide an immersive and engaging experience to the visitors. Installed with ‘Audio AR,’ surrounding sound effect system from the speaker and earphone lets each visitor dive into and concentrate on the presentation. The unique device records each visitor's location, delivering appropriate audio contents, stores activity data and converts it to visual contents – a real time graphic art, which makes the experience more engaging. In addition, the ultra-fine mist will enable the visitors to enjoy our presentation from multiple senses.

How do you plan to create awareness on the 2025 World Expo?

The Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai PR booth is positioned as ‘scene 6,’ which is the conclusion of the entire Japan Pavilion exhibition. Visitors can leave messages, which will be a step toward participating in the Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai by posting their thoughts on the future society. It is hoped that this experience will lead to many wanting to participate in the Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai.

What are some of the unique features of Japan that return tourists can find through the pavilion?

Our ‘Audio AR’ and bespoke smartphone makes every single visit a unique one, as it collects real-time data and generates real-time graphic art according to where you visit. The avatar reflects your new being, giving you a new perspective each time, which share it with your friends and with the world.

'Where ideas meet' — what does this represent?

Our history, culture, innovation and our country itself is cultivated through the long history of interaction with nature and foreign cultures. We want visitors to join us, synchronise and act together for a better future. Understanding diversity and integrating is the key, as has been the case historically in Japan.

