Dazzling All The Way To Success

Published: Fri 24 Jun 2022, 10:13 AM Last updated: Fri 24 Jun 2022, 10:15 AM

Adept in footwear and accessories business for the last two decades, Dazzle Shoes & Bags is a name to reckon with

Looking back on his decision to choose the UAE as his destination for starting his fabric and furnishing business, Faisal KP, Founder and Chairman of Dazzle Group credits the encouraging economic policies and the ease of doing business that the country provides.

As a diligent entrepreneur, Faisal says that he is delighted to be a part of the incredible growth story of the country and was especially proud to witness all that the great nation had achieved during the 50 years since its inception.

Talking about the environment provided and the infrastructure available, he says: “ I am grateful to the Almighty and the supportive system established by the government that helped me turn my dreams into reality.”

Taking the first step

Faisal made his first visit to the UAE as an employee, but his heart secretly yearned to start his own business. His aspiration became a reality in 2001, when he started his entrepreneurial journey with Splash Bags and Shoes, a showroom for footwear and bags, nestled in the heart of Kannur city in Kerala, India. Having already experienced the ease of doing business in the UAE, Faisal decided to try establishing his own company.

“Since my father’s brother was in footwear business, I also got engaged in the same with brothers Rasik and Nasar and it was successfully run for five years. But, even after that, Dubai kept on beckoning me and I had the feeling that I should do my business there only,” he says. Thus, once again, he landed in Dubai in 2005, with the dream of becoming a successful business person. That same year,he founded Dazzle Fabrics FZCO, a leading wholesale furnishing fabric dealer, catering to countries across the Middle East and Africa.

Faisal feels that the UAE is the best place for any budding entrepreneur due to several factors. “Starting a business in the UAE is hassle-free as it allows 100 per cent foreign ownership of businesses, unlike many other GCC countries, where one still needs a local sponsor. There is a healthy competition here as many established brands haven’t ventured into other Middle East countries because of several restrictions,” he added.

Crediting the Rulers for the remarkable growth achieved by the country, he says, “The rulers are deeply involved as well as aware of the things happening around the country. It is due to their vision and passion that the country is growing every day in all sectors.”

Faisal feels another factor that makes the country stand out globally is its people. “The locals here are well-educated and friendly. They are so welcoming that today, the UAE has become a melting pot for more than 200 communities,” he added.

The Dazzling difference

There are many interior furnishing fabric suppliers in Dubai but Dazzle is a class apart —economically and aesthetically according to Faisal. While the other shops mostly have readymade products, Dazzle’s products help customisation, though they are into fabric wholesale. Even though businesses in all parts of the world were affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but Dazzle Group saw a significant increase in business opportunities. “We increased our production and got more business and the government supported us in unexpected ways. We were provided exemption on custom duty as well as getting an allowance to renew the license,” he added.

Though the brand has no direct connection with the end user, which is handled by the service sector, it nevertheless provides the material asked by them. Why Dazzle was successful is that many wholesalers here are not aware of the market pulse, says Faisal. “Since I began working in the curtain shop dealing with the end user, I know the market pulse. We know what types of fabric are in high demand and hence, I was able to bring such materials that the clients liked, which helped our growth,” he explains.

Talking on his experience in the UAE, Faisal said that he enjoys his life to the fullest along with his family. He says: “People of all age groups love to stay in the UAE because of the lifestyle and peaceful environment. My mother instantly took a liking to the country during her visit. The kids, who have been raised in the UAE, don’t want to go back and settle in their own country. From the best infrastructure in the world to abundant tourist attractions, this country has everything to lead a joyful life. In my leisure time, I love to explore different restaurants and shopping destinations with my family. My sense of attachment to the country is every bit as strong as it is for India.”

Future plans

In the near future, Faisal plans to diversify the business and is aiming to start a restaurant in Dubai by the end of the year. Another big project is to open a showroom in Kerala where people would be able to purchase high-end fabrics. He also plans to open a sports recreational centre in Kannur.

Recently, Dazzle Shoes & Bags opened its multi-branded showroom in Meena Bazaar, Bur Dubai. The latest offering features an extensive collection of international brands of shoes, leather products, and travel goods. With almost two decades of experience in the footwear business and with outlets already running in Kerala, the Dazzle Group has developed a loyal following. The latest outlet showcases the latest models from world-renowned brands whether it is shoes, traditional footwear, wedding collection, party wear, footwear for women and children, or leather products. The outlet also has a brilliant array of ladies’ bags, wallets, belts, and quality trolleys and also offers high-quality footwear and leather products at affordable prices to suit the tastes of different nationalities and ages.

Catering to the diverse tastes and preferences of its customers, the outlet, which opens daily from 10 am to 11 pm, also features the latest models from renowned international brands, such as Sketchers, Adidas, Leviotto, which is Dazzle’s own brand, Egoss, Doc & Mark, Wildcraft, Woodland, Puma, Nike, Crocs, Reebok, US Polo and American Tourister.