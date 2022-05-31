Chronicles of Leadership Skills

Allison McDonald, Principal, Al Basma British School

Core competencies within the curriculum ensure students are future-ready

Published: Tue 31 May 2022, 10:10 AM

Al Basma British School continues to drive the school forward at an accelerated pace and strives to be the best in all they do. The ADEK and BSO inspections reflect the ongoing improvement as the school achieve outstanding grades in each inspection — recent was in 2022.

The diverse school population has developed into a vibrant, collaborative and cohesive community, where all stakeholders are invested and contribute towards achievements.

The school has build on the outstanding achievements of Years 12 and 13 in their AS and A-Levels in 2021. It expanded the building in September 2020. The campus boasts excellent specialist STEM facilities, giving an access to a broad and balanced curriculum covering arts, languages and STEM subjects.

Opportunities to upskill students

The development of core learning competencies and values are intertwined within the curriculum. Students have access to a wide range of opportunities to develop leadership skills, influence school practices and develop values, which will prepare them to be good citizens in the future. The school ensures that the curriculum and wider provisions are constantly reviewed to incorporate new technologies, innovations and thinking, which will help students to be future-ready. Themed weeks provide students with opportunity to think scientifically, be creative, innovative, enterprising and respectful.

New year, new additions

In the coming academic year, school plans to open artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation lab, launching an AI and coding programme for Years seven to nine. The school also plans to expand BTEC vocational qualifications to supplement the academic programmes already on offer for years 10 to 13.

The school wants to enhance outdoor provision to expand extracurricular provision by introducing phase-specific enrichments and competitive sports teams.