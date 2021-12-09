Centres of Excellence

The Dubai Chamber observes trends in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector and investment opportunities in digital technology between ASEAN and Dubai
Supplements1 day ago
The excellence of UK education is globally recognised, and it is with pride that we continue to champion a strong relationship in education with our UAE partners. When it comes to higher education, I am delighted that in the 2019/20 academic year, 6015 UAE students decided to study at UK higher education institutes, bringing their knowledge and talent to UK campus life. 14,800 UAE students also chose to study for UK degrees in the UAE, via the Transnational Education route.
The importance of skills in today’s changing world cannot be underestimated. The UK has a long-standing history and experience in technical and vocational education and training (TVET) and the sector continues to evolve and develop. There are ongoing reforms to streamline the technical qualification offer and introduce world-class qualifications that are underpinned by employer-led standards.
The UK is keen to share its expertise and help governments and organisations meet their aspirations to upskill their workforce. Events like the Future Skills Conferences are a great forum to brainstorm new ideas and to meet future requirements of both developed and developing economies. After all, the Expo 2020 Dubai is about connecting minds.
The Dubai Chamber observes trends in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector and investment opportunities in digital technology between ASEAN and Dubai
Supplements1 day ago
The Global Business Forum ASEAN will open and encourage dialogue between leaders from Dubai and the ASEAN region on business, government and finance. Dr Brian Shegar, President, UAE Singapore Business Council and CEO and Founder, ME Asia Consultancy, speaks about the relevance of hosting the forum now, and its expectations
Supplements1 day ago
Kick off the festivities with a whole month of extravagance rounded off with a remarkable Caribbean New Year’s Eve
Supplements1 day ago
The first-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN in Dubai on December 8-9 aims to step up the UAE-ASEAN economic cooperation
Supplements1 day ago
The Ain Dubai has put the emirate once again on the world map
Supplements1 day ago
Dillinger is proud to prepare heavy plates for the world’s highest ferris wheel Ain Dubai
Supplements1 day ago
As the UAE marks 50 years, Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber, brings to the spotlight the country’s post-Covid-19 scenario and impact of Expo 2020 Dubai to its economy
Supplements3 days ago
Online art exhibition Artscrafts offers a platform to showcase a global artistic footprint to celebrate the UAE’s Golden Jubilee
Supplements4 days ago