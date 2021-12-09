Centres of Excellence

The British Ambassador to the UAE talks about the long-held history of educational excellence of the UK educational system in the UAE

Patrick Moody, British Ambassador to the UAE

The excellence of UK education is globally recognised, and it is with pride that we continue to champion a strong relationship in education with our UAE partners. When it comes to higher education, I am delighted that in the 2019/20 academic year, 6015 UAE students decided to study at UK higher education institutes, bringing their knowledge and talent to UK campus life. 14,800 UAE students also chose to study for UK degrees in the UAE, via the Transnational Education route.

The importance of skills in today’s changing world cannot be underestimated. The UK has a long-standing history and experience in technical and vocational education and training (TVET) and the sector continues to evolve and develop. There are ongoing reforms to streamline the technical qualification offer and introduce world-class qualifications that are underpinned by employer-led standards.

The UK is keen to share its expertise and help governments and organisations meet their aspirations to upskill their workforce. Events like the Future Skills Conferences are a great forum to brainstorm new ideas and to meet future requirements of both developed and developing economies. After all, the Expo 2020 Dubai is about connecting minds.