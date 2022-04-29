Carrying the excellence legacy forward

Published: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 10:35 AM

Every year, the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) recognises businesses and organisations in the UAE under different sectors. With the ultimate vision of positioning Dubai as the world’s leading business hub and tourism destination, DET promotes and increases the awareness of Dubai’s offering among global audiences and attracts inward investment and inbound tourism into the Emirate. The 28th Business Excellence Awards ceremony saw some notable industry leaders under different categories.

What are the Business Excellence Awards (BEA)?

BEA was launched in 1994 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, to promote excellence in the private and government sectors, locally and now globally. It comprises the various categories for the Dubai Quality Awards (DQA) and the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme (DSES).

What are the key benefits of applying for the BEA?

Using an International Business Excellence Framework to continuously improve your business and benchmark with competitors.

Winners receive prestige and recognition by Royalty and extensive media coverage across all marketing collaterals.

Winners share Best Practices with the business community.

All Applicants receive a valuable feedback report for continuous improvement to action, from a team of competent assessors or mystery shoppers.

All Applicants can join the programme and get certified as BEA Assessors.

