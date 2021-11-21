Campus of the future

Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai is preparing future changemakers

The American degree advantage is what makes RIT an ideal place to pursue a higher education. This implies that the student earns a highly recognised degree, which is issued by one of the top universities in the United States. In addition to that, the curriculum is the same, thereby meaning that a student is familiarised with an advanced learning process that involves high engagement with the industry, innovation and creativity. The curriculum taught is the same for both campuses- NY and Dubai which ensures uniformity of a globally recognised degree.

RIT is one of the most engaged universities with strategic partners. Any projects or activities and capstone projects that the university does is done in collaboration with its partners from the industry and public sector. This differentiating factor provides direct access for the students to organisations and makes them aware of the industry requirements and functionality. The degree programmes are accredited by local and international authorities as well as professional bodies. Furthermore, the involvement of advisory board members in providing input about the university’s programs ensures that the curriculum and content stays relevant and in context to emerging and evolving market scenarios. The university has put in place a mechanism to constantly enhance and upgrade the programmes offered to equip the students with knowledge and skills that would help them leap in to the future.

The university takes a great pride in promoting a very student centric approach, by which each student is individually supervised by staff and faculty members from the advising and internship departments. The university treats every student individually, equipping them with the necessary tools and skills to make them future ready. One of the key objectives of the university is to become the campus of the future, where it is a complete ecosystem, giving the students plenty of opportunities in a non traditional way. The students are given direct access to labs and industry partners. They are also given the chance to constantly experiment on campus, assembling structures, testing new ideas, evaluating solutions and projects. So, the campus is an experimentation field for all students who also have chances to be given industry endorsed certifications, which encourages them to choose areas of interest where they can be certified by the industry and not only the university. To expand the horizons of students even further, at RIT Dubai, the areas of internship were developed to include possibilities of entrepreneurship, research assistantship, and consulting bootcamps, where students are trained to become consultants.

At RIT Dubai, students are taken through an innovation journey, where they have access to AI Citizenship programme in their first year. In this program, which is offered to first year students, students are taught to propagate learning innovational skills from ideation to design thinking and prototyping, until they reach their internship programmes. The university believes that innovation is a journey for the students and this is translated by having an innovation centre, strategically located at the center of the campus, acting like a hub for multinational organisations like Johnson Control, Dubai Police and Dubai future foundation.

At RIT, there is a belief in preparing future students who are not limited in their scope, but are multi-talented and able to adapt to a variety of fields and cultures. This is reflected in the extracurricular activities available on campus, and local and international competitions that students are participating in. The future will need individuals who are multi-disciplinary and have great soft skills too in order to keep reinventing themselves as the technology advances and develops. That’s why RIT offers its students the chance to study abroad either in the main campus in New York or at any of its international campuses, which enhances the students ‘cultural experience and enriches their knowledge.

Popular degree programmes

The increasing use of technology in businesses, daily transactions and social interactions has resulted in increased job opportunities for computing related graduates and thus, an increase in demand , this makes the most popular programmes at RIT Dubai: Bachelor of Science in Computing and Information Technologies, Computing Security and Electrical Engineering along with the minor in software engineering. We also see a great demand for business related majors such as Marketing and Management, along with Mechanical and Industrial Engineering. Most of the programmes taught at RIT Dubai are developed based on the need of the community and the region, with the goal of diversifying the economy which makes the Masters in Data Analytics, City Sciences and Future Foresight and Planning very well sought after degrees.

Producing well-rounded individuals

At RIT, the general education courses are various from literature, psychology and history, assuring exposure to different fields. The university has more than 15 clubs on campus which are already working on a lot of events especially after the pandemic. These include running club, the art club, the chess club, the anime club, the improv club and many more. RIT has sports teams in football, basketball, volleyball, and cricket and an extremely active student body.

Shining alumni

Some of the former students and alumni have gone on to become entrepreneurs who started their own companies. Others joined public sectors and some are engineers developing solutions for governmental companies. Others are leaders of innovation in multinational organisations.

Future courses and degrees to be introduced

Recently, the university introduced Software Engineering as a minor in Computing and Electrical Engineering degree, the market trends currently show a need for many coders to design solutions, a fact that was highlighted by the university’s strategic partners who were looking for individuals who have those skills.

In the near future, the university is planning to offer a Bachelor of Psychology which complements the currently offered programmes. The university is also exploring a Master of Fine Arts programme that is focused on design, where students will be designing the technology for a function, which links arts and technology. At the same time, RIT is working closely with Fakeeh University Hospital in Silicon Oasis to offer trainings, which might lead to adding health science degrees.

Scholarship

for future students

RIT is a not for profit global campus of the esteemed RIT (USA-NY) offering scholarships up to 50 per cent and gives students the option of studying abroad while paying Dubai tuition.

Newly opened campus

RIT has opened a new campus which is a complete inviting and interactive learning open ecosystem, spanning over 129,000 square meters. It was built on four main themes of: innovation, sustainability, smartness and connectivity. The centre of the campus is occupied with an innovation centre that provides access to the community, partners and entities to experiment their ideas and test solutions. The university has more than 15 labs on campus ranging from robotics to human factors and digital transformation labs. There is also a gaming lounge that is operated by HP. The campus encompasses a digital library that has over 4000 live plants. All classrooms on campus are equipped with the latest technology and there are a variety of student lounges, sports and entertainment facilities. In short, RIT is the place to be if you are looking for an extraordinary education that equips you with all the needed skills for the future.