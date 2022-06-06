Building Sustainable Designs

Ithra Dubai developments are acclaimed for their innovative approach in design and construction and for achieving unprecedented engineering milestones in the region

Published: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 11:29 AM

Ithra Dubai’s dynamic and inclusive approach sets new standards for Dubai and is driven by its commitment to enrich cities and to add value to their citizens and is aligned with the big vision drawn for Dubai to be a city of the future, a city of heritage, and an inclusive city. By providing a diverse array of residential offerings and commercial opportunities, including retail, offices, and hospitality, Ithra Dubai is able to meet the needs of regional and international users representing many different sectors and demographics. Ithra Dubai has a holistic approach to community planning, developing master plans that present 360 solutions to lifestyle, empower success, and enable ambition.

The company ensures that its developments and their construction are in line with Dubai Vision, mitigating environmental impact and maximising social benefit to the community and the UAE as a whole. In line with the UAE’s net-zero target for 2050, the development aims to achieve the highest standards of sustainability as it implements the Gold LEED certification requirements in every aspect of its design and functionality. One Za’abeel will offer a new kind of sustainable development for residents, tenants, and visitors alike as it aims for a Gold LEED certification. LED lighting is used throughout the project for all internal and external lighting systems. Water-to-water heat pumps are used for centralised domestic hot water systems in both One Za’abeel Tower and One Za’abeel The Residences, and treated sewage effluent water will be used for irrigation along with a condensate collection system from the building’s air conditioning systems. Energy-efficient design consideration was taken with façade system selection and energy modelling to predict and size the air conditioning equipment accurately.