Breaking New Grounds

Yusuffali MA, Chairman at Lulu Group, shares a light moment after a session at the Vibrant Gujrat Summit held in India recently.

UAE-based retailer LuLu Group is set to expand its presence in the pan India region. The group is planning to set up shopping malls, food processing centers and logistics in various states including Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir etc.

Yusuffali MA, Chairman of the Group, had series of meetings in this regard with various Governments in Davos on the side lines of World Economic Forum 2024 held recently. This includes meetings with Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, DB Patil, Industry Minister of Karnataka and other Govt. officials from Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu etc.

Shopping Mall in Ahmedabad

Lulu plans to construct what it termed India's biggest shopping mall, in Ahmedabad, with an estimated cost of ₹4,000 crore.

The construction for the proposed shopping mall will start in 2024 itself, said Yusuff Ali MA, on the sidelines of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. The shopping mall project alone will create employment for more than 7,500 people.

In September 2023, Yusuffali gave a hint that his group was going to set up two large shopping malls in Ahmedabad and Chennai.

During the India UAE Business Summit held on the side lines of Vibrant Gujarat summit, Yusuffali said: “The relationship and friendship between India and UAE are historical and it is strengthening day by day. The visits of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have taken this relationship totally to a new level.”

"We are going to construct one of the largest shopping malls in Ahmedabad and Chennai. Also, we are going to different states for shopping malls and food processing centers," he said.“Our strategy is to expand our footprint both in India and UAE in the retail, hospitality and food processing sectors. In Gujarat, we are working together with the UAE Government to set up Asia’s biggest food park where we will have our food processing and logistic centre,” added Yusuffali.

Projects in Uttar Pradesh

During the meeting with Govt of Uttar Pradesh officials at Davos, the point of discussion was the progress of Food Park that is soon to be opened in Greater Noida and progress of Lulu Hypermarkets in Prayagraj, Ayodhya etc.

Lulu Group is also planning to set up food processing centre in Vijayapura district in the State of Karnataka at an investment of ₹3 billion. Currently, Lulu Group has malls in six Indian cities — Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Palakkad being the latest.

Lulu Group, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, has been known as a trendsetter in the retail industry in the Middle East and North Africa region. It operates over 260 hypermarkets and supermarkets and is immensely popular with discerning shoppers across the GCC, Egypt, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Lulu Group employs more than 70,000-plus strong workforce from 4 6 different nations and has an annual turnover of $8 billion globally.

