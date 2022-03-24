AUSTRALIAN EXPERTISE YOU CAN TRUST

Burzin Nanavatti, Director,FBP International

FBP International is your trusted partner in your immigration journey

Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 12:00 AM

Burzin Nanavatti, Director of FBP International, is a dynamic Australian-based international entrepreneur and visionary with 19 years of international consultancy, facilitation and negotiation experience across industries and sectors related to, but not limited to immigration, energy, infrastructure, mining, IT resources, technology, among others. Nanavatti has extensive experience and proven performance in international business setup, management and expansion in public, private and government sectors. His expertise includes a strong understanding of international culture and an acute ability to assess and ascertain environmental inﬂuences, coupled with his natural problem-solving skills, which enables him to create business values across myriad levels of industry and politics.

Interview with Burzin Nanavatti:

What are the beneﬁts of applying for migration to Australia?

Australia is called the ‘land of opportunity’ and has a strong economy with industries across all sectors. It is a country rich in natural resources; the weather is conducive, the land is vast, opportunities are aplenty. The export industry is robust; trade and exports are high especially in the wine, meats and dairy industry; tourism is promoted and is an intense industry. Education is free for children of citizens and permanent residents; healthcare is well looked after; wages are much higher than other countries and a proper work-life balance is promoted. During the pandemic the government aided workers with a monthly grant until work was effectively resumed. The basic necessities keep the soul at peace.

QUICK AND EASY STEPS TO MOVE TO AUSTRALIA

What are some of the employment opportunities in Australia?

Australia is sparsely populated and to augment development, an increase in infrastructure and manpower is needed, especially in terms of health centres, schools, supermarkets, administrative staff, hotels, skilled and semi-skilled professionals in every sphere is needed. There are thus increased opportunities in various industries and sectors in every territory in Australia.There are five different kinds of lodgements in Australian immigration for skilled migration purposes; every place that one lodges has a different requirement and you have to meet that requirement, and also the overall other requirements. Australian Immigration Authorities have a detailed process for each requirement. These can be technical and hence the need for proper Immigration Assessment. This requires experienced people, and this is where FBP International helps you. Our employees are certified Australian lawyers and well versed with the various immigration laws.FBP International assists clients identify the category which best ﬁts their skills. The occupation selected is as per the demand in that state in Australia and we match the occupation of our client to this vacancy. We ensure the client produces the right documentation required for that speciﬁc occupation. Our immigration services also extend to helping you assimilate in the Australian way of life. We help you open a bank account with Commonwealth Bank, within a few minutes, even before you reach the shores of Australia. Once in Australia, we get you in touch with real estate agents, accountants, etc . In short we ensure that all your queries are resolved, while you look forward to your migration to Australia. The entire process from submitting an application to being granted a residency visa is approximately 12 months, provided all documents are in order.

STEP BY STEP PROCESS TO GET PERMANENT SKILLED WORKER RESIDENCY VISA

Can you elaborate on your new venture 'Qualiﬁcations Australia'?

Qualiﬁcations Australia is a service provider which only requires ‘work sample industry evidence’ for assessment in line with the Australian Qualification Framework (AQF) standards. The client’s documents are assessed, and he/she can receive an internationally recognised Australian qualification. This qualification can be used at the time of applying for Australian immigration or even to obtain better employment opportunities in other parts of the world. There are ten AQF certiﬁcation levels. We assist in obtaining qualifications at basic certificate level, as well as Diploma, Advanced Diploma, Graduate Diploma and Bachelor Honours Degree levels. FBP International is the only authorised agent to handle Qualiﬁcations Australia, outside the country.

Can you highlight the key point to obtain a residency visa for Malta?

FBP International also offers residency to Malta. This is the only country which offers guaranteed PR within 12 weeks. One only needs to a make a donation to the government of approximately €100,000. It has zero physical stay requirements, one does not need to buy property and it is valid for multiple generations. With Maltese citizenship one can travel freely within the European Union.