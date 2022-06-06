At The Cusp Of Advancement

Mohammed Al Qaisi Managing Director talks about ushering in the future of technology at One Za’abeel with it’s state-of-the-art solutions

Published: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 11:36 AM

One Za’abeel — Dubai’s next iconic skyscraper and lifestyle landmark is all set to be the talk of the town through its innovation and ingenuity. One of the partners is Otis, which is known for its premier high-speed, high-rise elevator systems and modern dispatching solutions.

Otis has a rich legacy of pushing the boundaries of what is possible for an entire industry. By turning ideas into solutions, we constantly reinvent elevator experiences for passengers and customers. One Za’abeel is a cutting-edge architectural and engineering masterpiece. It is the perfect building for us to showcase our next-generation innovations.

In tower s like One Za’abeel, the elevators can greatly influence a visitor’s entire perception of the building. This is why, at Otis, we design our technologies and services to exceed our customers’ expectations and maximise the value of their property.

Otis engineers worked closely with the developers, consultants, contractors and architects of One Za’abeel to help realise this landmark project. Five double-deck and 27 single-deck Otis SkyRise elevators, chosen for both towers, offer a superior passenger experience at One Za’abeel. These high-rise elevators are designed to meet the people-flow demands of ambitious skyscrapers in global cities like Dubai. Otis elevators are paired with the Compass 360 dispatching system, a smart virtual concierge, that manages destinations and passenger flow. It ensures easy, faster, and more efficient journeys for all passengers with shorter waiting times. One hundred and eighty four high-quality Compass 360 capacitive touchscreens guide passengers to the right elevators and through the various areas of the building. The Compass 360 system’s SmartGrouping technology advances dispatching efficiency to reduce waiting and journey times by half compared with traditional systems.

Otis solutions equip many of the world’s most well-recognised and iconic buildings. From high-rise skyscrapers like One Za’abeel, to complex metros and the most demanding high-volume projects, we have the experience and technical know-how to address any need. Our success is rooted in our culture of innovation, the trust that our customers place in us and the values that define us.