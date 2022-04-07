Adopt a healthier lifestyle

Dr Vito Anesse Chairperson, Internal Medicine and Consultant Gastroenterologist, Fakeeh University Hospital

This World Health Day, achieve optimal weight with these modern technologies that help reduce weight and prevent health problems

Dr Mustafa El Hakam, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Fakeeh University Hospital

In our modern world with amenities and luxuries at our fingertips, there is a move towards a sedentary life, which does not bode well for our physical health. With an overabundance of consumption of food and a rapidly decreasing amount of time spent in physical activity, obesity and weight gain have become a common and rampant problem of our society.

Dr Issam Hreirati, Specialist General and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Fakeeh University Hospital

On the occasion of World Health Day, Fakeeh University Hospital, with a highly experienced team of experts along with the most advanced technologies, aims to provide its patients with the best surgical and non-surgical solutions for weight loss in the region.

Dr Amir Nisar, Consultant General Surgeon, Fakeeh University Hospital

Non-surgical option

The non-surgical solutions include options like the Elipse Gastric Balloon, where a balloon is swallowed with ease by the patient, where it then expands. As a result, there is a decrease in the amount of intragastric space, which in turn reduces appetite and helps in losing weight.

Surgical options

Gastric Banding: It involves placing a silicone band around the upper part of the stomach to decrease the amount of food a person’s stomach can hold during each meal.

Gastric Bypass Surgery: It causes food to bypass parts of the stomach and the small intestine, which limits the absorption of food nutrients. This helps patients to lose weight.

Sleeve Gastrectomy: It shrinks the size of the stomach by turning it into the shape of a tube, which drastically decreases the amount of food needed to feel ‘full’. It positively affects some of the gastrointestinal hormones, which in turn reduces the appetite and improves the metabolic health of the body.

In addition to the latest technologies the hospital is best known for its multidisciplinary team of highly-skilled and experienced doctors and support staff.

“With the gastric balloon and supported lifestyle changes, a person is expected to lose about 10-15 kgs of his extra weight over a 16-week period. Moreover, patients at Fakeeh University Hospital receive a significant number of support services such as dietary, counseling, medication, radiology, and the likes,” said Dr Vito Anesse, Chairperson of Internal Medicine, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Fakeeh University Hospital.

Dr Amir Nisar, Consultant General Surgeon, Fakeeh University Hospital, noted: “The recent surgical procedures involve making a small incision (cut) through minimally invasive procedures or techniques that do not cause large scars (commonly referred to as laparoscopic surgeries). The surgical procedures that Fakeeh University Hospital provides are proven safe, as we pay close attention to the clinical details and ensure appropriate surgery choice for each patient.”

Who is a candidate for bariatric surgery?

To be eligible for bariatric surgery, one must meet the following requirements:

A body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher

A BMI between 35 and 39.9 and an obesity-related condition, such as high blood pressure, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, severe sleep apnea, gastrointestinal disorders

Any severe obesity-related medical conditions, such as heart disease, kidney disease, cholesterol problems, fatty liver disease, or lipid disorders

Unsuccessful weight-loss attempts even after exerting persistent effort over extended periods of time

Why are bariatric surgeries performed?

In most cases, bariatric surgeries are regarded as the best option to reduce the risk of developing life-threatening diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease such as stroke, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, polycystic ovary syndrome, etc. The doctor is the best person to guide you on your need for this surgery.

Conclusion

Bariatric surgeries can provide long-term weight loss. However, the amount of weight loss depends on the type of bariatric surgery performed and the patient’s commitment to making healthy lifestyle changes after the surgery. Depending on the initial weight, the patient can typically lose 75 per cent of his excess weight.

