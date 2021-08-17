A viable destination to secure your future

Wealthy families are looking for citizenship by investment in Dominica

As unpredictability becomes the new normal, investors across the globe look for a means to secure their future while accessing greater freedoms. Wealthy families are acquiring Dominican citizenship through the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme as a way to protect their future while laying roots for generations to come. With second citizenship, investors and their families can formulate a plan B, setup a second residence and expand their global horizons.

The Commonwealth of Dominica is located in the Caribbean, sandwiched between Guadeloupe and Martinique. Known fondly as ‘The Nature Isle’, this beautiful island is a tropical paradise with rugged, volcanic mountains, waterfalls, and pristine beaches. The small island nation attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors a year, with many people wanting to take up permanent residence, which is where the CBI programme can assist.

Paul Singh, director of London-headquartered government advisory CS Global Partners said: "Obtaining Dominican citizenship might be one of the most valuable investments one makes into their family's future and security."

Successful applicants and their families who pass the necessary security requirements gain access to a wide range of benefits. This includes citizenship for life, increased business opportunities, and visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to over 140 destinations.

One of the most attractive aspects of Dominica’s CBI programme is that your citizenship can be inherited so that you can pass on Dominican citizenship to your children as your legacy.

To better cater to families, Dominica has expanded the dependants clause of applications. Now, dependants can be related to either the main applicant or the main applicant's spouse, and there is also no age limitation on parents and grandparents.

The Dominican CBI programme was established in 1993, making it one of the oldest in the world. It recently ranked as one of the worlds’ best CBI programmes for the fourth time in a row by the CBI Index.

For more information, please visit info@csglobalpartners.com