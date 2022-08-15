A Journey Of Growth And Integrity

Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman, Nikai Group

Paras Shahdadpuri believes that the group’s biggest success story is when the customers associate the brand’s name with honesty

Paras Shahdadpuri’s leadership segued Nikai Group of Companies from its humble trading practices into an international operations enterprise, with business interests spanning electronics, appliances, FMCG, digital transformation solutions, staffing and outsourcing, general trading and third-party logistics, etc.

Enabled by his propitious vision and a deep conviction in human possibilities, he decided to embark on an adventurous business venture, leaving behind a prestigious position in the Indian Foreign Services as a diplomat. His plans to set up a business base in the UK were abruptly changed when he was impressed by the possibilities he saw in Dubai while on a trip. Soon thereafter, he set his business base in the UAE and established the Nikai Group of Companies.

Today, Nikai Electronics is a brand of international repute in the region, offering a wide range of products that count up to 400 electronic and household appliances, rightfully entitling itself as a ‘total home solutions’ brand. Over the course of 25 years, Nikai Electronics has gained the trust of more than 65 million satisfied customers in over 60 countries.

The company began by providing general trading and bulk movement services of commodities such as tea, coffee, rice and fertilisers within global destinations. Later, the group diversified its reach into the retail food business by associating with Boston Foods — a franchisee of Subway, the second-largest American fast food chain. They then broadened their horizons in the arena of consulting and staffing by setting up TASC, which provides outsourcing and staffing services to global business giants in a variety of industries like banking and finance, energy, engineering, sales and telecommunications. Nikai has various warehouse setups in the UAE, including a flagship logistics hub in Dubai Investment Park, a warehouse in Jebel Ali North and a logistic facility in Umm Al Quain. In addition to the large storage capacity provided, Nikai also offers customised and cost-effective integrated logistics solutions to clients. Not to mention, its logistics services come with the highest level of safety standards given during the cargo handling process. The latest addition to the group is Spotnik Technologies, which aids the journey of digital transformation across B2B and B2C with strong focus on AR, AI, Smart City design and a wide range of sustainability solutions, that help businesses enhance their customer journey and experience, apart from efficiently managing their resources and operations. Spotnik also specialises in building creative business applications that utilise location-based processes with zero infrastructure deployments, real-time indoor navigation mapping, and augmented reality enhancements. Nikai is a socially responsible group and has always led with compassion by supporting groups like Dubai Cares, Al Noor Training Centre, Rashid Centre for People of Determination, Dubai Autism Centre and innumerable charities in the UAE and also back home in India, under Chairman Shahdadpuri’s philanthropic efforts.

Over the past two decades, under the leadership of Shahdadpuri, the company has blossomed into a diversified conglomerate, catering to various services, with offices spread across Oman, China, Saudi Arabia, Georgia, Egypt, Qatar and other countries. Shahdadpuri, with skill and qualities that reflect integrity, will-power and fortitude, continues to shine through his desire to give back to the community, in service and trust. He has served as the President of the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) and has been a contributor towards the growth of India-UAE economic, investment and trade relations, nurturing close ties with the UAE authorities and local business houses. Even though he has been honoured with multiple accolades including the prestigious Bharat Shiromani Award in 2005, he believes that the group’s biggest success story is not an event or an award, but the feeling that their customers associate the name Nikai with honesty.

Nikai Electronics is leading by example as the winner of the Dubai Quality Appreciation Award (DQAA) and Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA). Nikai has won many other accolades such as the Dubai Service Excellence Award, and the prestigious Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award in the years 2014, 2016 and 2017. As a trail-blazing brand of the group, Nikai Electronics symbolises excellence at all levels. This excellence aligns with the exemplary vision of the chairman, who believes ‘reliability’ is the most important brand value.

Shahdadpuri emphasised this aspect time and again. He says: “Nikai does not sell products, it sells an ‘experience’.” He elaborates: “A Pepsi costs you half a dollar, but in a restaurant, it costs 10 dollars. Nothing added to it, no sugar, no water, nothing; then why 20 times more cost? A good restaurant simply offers ‘experience’ and that is what Nikai Group does for its products and services, but without adding any significant premium.”

Message for Indian diaspora

Wishing heartiest congratulations to all our brothers and sisters in the UAE and in India on their 50th anniversary of Founding of the UAE and 75th anniversary of Independence Day of India. We salute and celebrate the two great nations for their astounding achievements in every field of human life.

