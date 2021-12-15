A Hub for global aspirations

The Plume, an inspirational art installation by Ajman University students at Dubai Design Week

Ajman University continues to break new ground with its progressive and student-centric academic programmes

Established in 1988 as the first private university in the GCC, Ajman University (AU) was also the first university in the UAE to admit expatriate students. Since then, AU has been a pioneer in fusing global best practices to offer highly practical and outcome-oriented education to students from across the globe.

Clocking phenomenal growth since its inception, AU is now recognised as one of the top 750 universities worldwide, as per QS World University Rankings (QSWUR).

In 2020, Ajman University became one of the first six higher education institutions in the world to receive the global accreditation from the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA), the UK’s independent body and a global leader in quality assurance for higher education.

AU is ranked as having the fourth most international students and sixth most international faculty among institutions worldwide, as per QSWUR 2022. In the QS Arab Region University Rankings 2022, Ajman University ranked among the Top 30 Arab universities, moving up an incredible 31 places since 2018.

Despite all its accomplishments, AU is a very young university. The “Top 50 Under 50” QS Rankings names AU as one of the top 150 young universities anywhere. Even its distinct location is ranked by QS as the 60th best student destination on the planet. In 2021, AU was awarded “Five QS Stars” in the category of Online Learning, proving its agility to adapt to emerging challenges and trends.

Each of AU’s 22 undergraduate and 14 graduate programmes offer academic rigor as well as hands-on experience. The nine colleges are focused on putting imagination into action for the greater good. AU’s multinational faculty are experts in their fields, with ever-increasing research capacity. Over the last two years, six AU programmes have earned prestigious international accreditations.

In addition to conferring valuable degrees that lead to meaningful careers, the university believes that its role is to foster every student’s innate sense of curiosity and to inspire lifelong learning. The university’s global network of 38,000+ alumni is inventing the future right now.

Ajman University continues to be a pioneer for inclusion, innovation, and social impact. In 2021, AU became the first university in the UAE to get the coveted Microsoft AI for Health Research Grant for its researchers’ pioneering work on Covid-19.

What sets the institution apart from other institutions is this unique culture of innovation and compassion. AU makes a difference with hearts as well as minds. The University’s motto is ‘Make it Happen’ and it delivers on that message every day.

Hala Alkhaleif, Management Consultant at Eagle Hills Property & Alumna, AU College of Business Administration

Testimonial

“My educational journey helped me enhance my communication skills, as I interacted with students from different countries and backgrounds. Professors who taught me, had diverse mindsets and global experience that helped in making working in a diverse workplace, a very easy and enjoyable job.”