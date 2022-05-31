A Holistic and Cultural Endeavour

Cultivating a sense of ambition and responsibility whilst fostering the good ethics in life

Published: Tue 31 May 2022, 9:53 AM Last updated: Tue 31 May 2022, 10:11 AM

Durham School Dubai is a branch school of Durham UK, one of the oldest schools in the UK with a 600-year history of academic excellence. The school opens in Dubai Investments Park at the end of August. As a branch school, it draws upon the skills and experience from the UK and other international schools in Qatar and Kenya. Durham is a truly international organisation; its roots may be in the UK, but its outlook is global.

Mark Atkins, Principal, Durham School Dubai

Durham School Dubai is a place where six centuries of experience and traditional values meet the best in modern teaching methods and most importantly, teachers of unsurpassed commitment and quality. The curriculum is based on an enhanced English National Curriculum supported through the use of outstanding resources and hosted in outstanding facilities. Students will work towards IGCSE examinations at the age of 16 and A levels in the 6th form.

A Durham education cultivates ambition and a desire for achievement whilst fostering and cherishing respect for others and confidence for life. Its values — Moral Integrity, Ambition, Responsibility, and Kindness are the MARK of a Durham education, and it is developed by immersing students into the caring, supportive Durham community where everyone’s contribution is valued, and potential is recognised.

The academic results and examination success are crucial to accessing the next stage of a student’s educational journey, and Durham takes this aspect very seriously. However, the school believes that ‘real’ education is about so much more than this and it is their responsibility to develop successful, well-rounded, responsible and socially competent young people who will thrive in, and contribute to, the global community of the 21st century.