A gastronomic journey through history and flavour

Published: Thu 28 Dec 2023, 6:52 PM

Savory Gems That Captivate the Palate: Cyprus, a sun-kissed island in the Mediterranean, isn't just a haven for beach lovers; it's a culinary paradise with a rich tapestry of savory delights.

From aromatic grilled meats to flavorful mezes, Cypriot cuisine is a celebration of fresh, locally sourced ingredients and time-honored recipes. Let's embark on a gastronomic journey to discover four savory gems that define the distinctive flavors of Cyprus.

Souvlaki: Souvlaki, a quintessential Cypriot street food, shows the island's love affair with grilled meats. Skewered and expertly seasoned, bite-sized pieces of meat, often lamb or chicken are grilled to perfection. The result is a succulent and flavourful delight that captures the essence of Cypriot barbecue. Served in pita bread with fresh vegetables and a drizzle of tzatziki, souvlaki is not just a dish; it's a sensory experience that reflects the heart of Cypriot street food culture.

Lamb kleftiko, potato and vegetables served on wooden cutin board, rustic style.

Kleftiko: Kleftiko, a traditional Cypriot dish with roots in the island's history, showcases the art of slow cooking. Originally prepared by Greek resistance fighters, or klefts, who slow-cooked stolen meat in hidden underground ovens to avoid detection, the modern version is a tender, succulent marvel. Typically made with lamb or goat, the meat is marinated with garlic, lemon, and herbs, then slow-cooked until it reaches a state of melt-in-your-mouth perfection. The result is a dish that not only honours Cyprus's past but also offers a sensory journey through its rich culinary traditions.

Greek mediterranean dish Moussaka with baked eggplants, ground beef in white ceramic casserole on rustic stone background from above, traditional dish of Greece.

Moussaka: Moussaka, a beloved comfort food in Cyprus, is a layered casserole that combines flavours and textures in a harmonious dance. Layers of eggplant, minced meat (often lamb or beef), tomatoes, and béchamel sauce come together to create a hearty and satisfying dish. Seasoned with aromatic herbs and spices, moussaka is baked to golden perfection, delivering a symphony of flavors with each forkful. Whether enjoyed as a family meal or served at festive occasions, moussaka is a culinary masterpiece that reflects the warmth and hospitality of Cypriot kitchens.