A gastronomic journey through history and flavour

Davide Camaiora, Managing Director of Vivaticket Middle East explores the innovation and evoution of technology in the ticketing sector
Savory Gems That Captivate the Palate: Cyprus, a sun-kissed island in the Mediterranean, isn't just a haven for beach lovers; it's a culinary paradise with a rich tapestry of savory delights.
From aromatic grilled meats to flavorful mezes, Cypriot cuisine is a celebration of fresh, locally sourced ingredients and time-honored recipes. Let's embark on a gastronomic journey to discover four savory gems that define the distinctive flavors of Cyprus.
Souvlaki: Souvlaki, a quintessential Cypriot street food, shows the island's love affair with grilled meats. Skewered and expertly seasoned, bite-sized pieces of meat, often lamb or chicken are grilled to perfection. The result is a succulent and flavourful delight that captures the essence of Cypriot barbecue. Served in pita bread with fresh vegetables and a drizzle of tzatziki, souvlaki is not just a dish; it's a sensory experience that reflects the heart of Cypriot street food culture.
Kleftiko: Kleftiko, a traditional Cypriot dish with roots in the island's history, showcases the art of slow cooking. Originally prepared by Greek resistance fighters, or klefts, who slow-cooked stolen meat in hidden underground ovens to avoid detection, the modern version is a tender, succulent marvel. Typically made with lamb or goat, the meat is marinated with garlic, lemon, and herbs, then slow-cooked until it reaches a state of melt-in-your-mouth perfection. The result is a dish that not only honours Cyprus's past but also offers a sensory journey through its rich culinary traditions.
Moussaka: Moussaka, a beloved comfort food in Cyprus, is a layered casserole that combines flavours and textures in a harmonious dance. Layers of eggplant, minced meat (often lamb or beef), tomatoes, and béchamel sauce come together to create a hearty and satisfying dish. Seasoned with aromatic herbs and spices, moussaka is baked to golden perfection, delivering a symphony of flavors with each forkful. Whether enjoyed as a family meal or served at festive occasions, moussaka is a culinary masterpiece that reflects the warmth and hospitality of Cypriot kitchens.
Davide Camaiora, Managing Director of Vivaticket Middle East explores the innovation and evoution of technology in the ticketing sector
Unlocking Opportunities: The Benefits of Joining the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE
The magazine Dubai Italia Experiences in partnership with the Khaleej Times, exists for the purpose of portraying this capital of tomorrow through the beauty and Italian style that have always been its distinguished features
Showcasing the endless possibility of partnerships and collaborations, Italian Chamber of Commerce extends its roots in the Emirates
The Ospitalità Italiana Award Ceremony brought together participants from various regions, highlighting establishments that excel in delivering an authentic Italian dining experience
Massimo Rebecchi, CEO, Xylem Energy outlines the challenges for oil and gas sector and other decision making factors that are unavoidable in the industry
The Gulf International Congress (GIC) 2023 brought together Italian lawyers, accountants, and experts from the financial, legal, and commercial sectors
Steering another succesful year Mauro Marzocchi, Secretary General of The Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE, highlights the Chamber's 25 years of experience