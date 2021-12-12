A class of its own

Choose to invest with a real estate firm that puts your interests first

Inspired by an idea

The idea of providing exceptional quality through prompt client service led to a group of friends coming together with the idea of creating a company. In 2017, that dream came to fruition in the form of Positive Properties, helping clients in their search for the right property, by providing industry knowledge and expertise based on 30 years of real estate experience in the region.

Positive Properties is not just a company with employees; it’s a close-knit group that believes in providing the ultimate service to its customers. Each and every team member stands behind their tagline which is, ‘Your property, our priority’, and makes sure that clients are able to benefit from their expertise in sales and leasing residential and commercial properties.

In meeting the demands of its clients, the real estate company’s vision is to provide seamless services, which are tailor-made to meet all the needs of its clients. It excels by having the best practices and transparency in laying out intelligent processes within the sphere of the real estate industry.

“Our strength is to stay positive through every challenge. This is a fiercely competitive industry, where deals are won or lost. Hence, senior management and team members need to motivate and support each other, to be on top of their game. Regular trainings and brainstorming sessions ensure that we deliver the best service to our clients,” said Samir Jamaludeen Raihana, Founder & CEO, Positive Properties.

No wonder then that the friendly and efficient support staff are always ready to assist each champion and ensure that clients are treated with priority. This can be verified with clients’ testimonials on Trust Pilot as many satisfied and impressed clients have gushed about the service. With its specialised expertise in most areas of Dubai, Positive Properties remains focused for the moment, on strengthening its growth within the city. The company is an approved agent for Emaar, Nakheel, Dubai Holdings, MBR City, Damac, Majid Al Futtaim, Shoba, MAG, Azizi, Danube Properties and Wasl Properties.

Diverse client base

With almost every nationality in the world living in the UAE, the country is truly a melting pot of diverse cultures and ethnicities, making it truly the centre of the world. This is reflected in Positive Properties’ multinational team who can speak Arabic, English, Spanish, French, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Tagalog, Sinhalese, Farsi, Russian, Turkish, Kazakh, Ewe and Kom. “As a company, we believe in being transparent and providing complete details about the processes and charges to our clients. Whether it’s an office or a villa, lease or sale, our client is hand-held throughout the process and our priority is always our clients’ satisfaction,” said Ranjan Thalagala, Managing Director, Positive Properties.

why invest in the UAE market now?

The Dubai real estate market has seen a positive turn, especially in the first half of 2021, which saw the highest real estate sales transactions in seven years. Many residents upgraded or chose larger homes such as villas or townhouses with gardens and outdoor spaces. There was also increased demand for waterfront properties. Going into 2022, we can expect to see the increase in demand for villas and townhouses, continuing to drive prices higher in this sector while low interest rates and competitive mortgage products will also have a positive effect for buyers in the market, especially end-users looking to live in the property. Although off-plan sales have actually hit the highest value of sales transactions since 2013, Dubai property is expected to remain modestly priced. With volume of sales transactions between secondary and off-plan almost at par, investors are optimistic about Dubai’s future being resilient, and will continue to attract more foreign direct investment from all over the world.

There is also better recovery and growth for the commercial real estate sector, as the demand for warehouses has increased as businesses shift their working models to hybrid or online. Digital evolution and online shopping have increased data consumption, hence increasing demand for data centres. In addition, there is a boom in demand across Dubai’s industrial landscape particularly in e-commerce businesses dealing in food products, furniture, pharmaceutical and storage providers. Recreational activities like gyms, sports and indoor playgrounds for children have also increased demand for warehouses.

Some factors, which helped the property market grow were the new government incentives such as special investor and retirement visas, golden long-term visas, as well as reduction of the loan-to-value for first time homebuyers, giving a significant boost to the industry. Low interest rates, competitive mortgage products and attractive housing prices by different developers also supported the market. Additionally, the UAE has proved to be a global model for crisis preparedness and in handling the pandemic.

Ease of doing business and open economic policies, world class infrastructure and amenities, tax efficiency , easy connectivity to and from any region in the world, are some of the key factors which has made corporates and individuals move their business here.