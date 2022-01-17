Khaleej Times, Ascent Partners launch ‘Start-up guide on Dubai Economy’

Start-up guide on Dubai Economy will help entrepreneurs and investors to incorporate business in the emirate

The guide also offers the entrepreneurs and businessmen a better understanding of the wide range of services and offerings that the UAE has put in place in recent years in order to build a fertile ground for aspirants from all over the world. — File photo

By Staff Report Published: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 1:37 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 1:59 PM

Ascent Partners, in collaboration with Khaleej Times, has launched a ‘Start-up Guide on Dubai Economy’ to provide a comprehensive step-by-step procedure covering the various aspects of incorporating a new business in Dubai and growing it with the help of the several funding and business support systems present in the UAE.

The guide has been divided primarily into three sections covering the three jurisdictions in which a business can be incorporated in Dubai. The three sections — Mainland, Free Zone and Offshore — provide an in-depth understanding of its respective dynamics, benefits, cost structures and a step-by-step incorporation process. This is aimed at guiding the entrepreneurs in understanding how each jurisdiction can impact the business operations and which of them suit the business needs perfectly.

The guide also offers the entrepreneurs and businessmen a better understanding of the wide range of services and offerings that the UAE has put in place in recent years in order to build a fertile ground for aspirants from all over the world. With initiatives ranging from allowing 100 per cent foreign ownership to establishing a start-up hub that provides guidance to entrepreneurs and leverages public-private partnerships (PPP) to promote innovation, Dubai has developed a strong start-up ecosystem and positioned itself as the centre for global business and innovation.

Further diving into the various funding options available to start-ups to scale their business, the guide has laid down six types of funding options — bootstrapping, crowdfunding, bank loans, angle investors, incubators and accelerators, and PE/VC funds. This has been further expanded to highlight the major players offering such services.

Additionally, the guide offers a complete understanding of the current UAE business environment by highlighting major initiatives launched by the UAE government in recent years to safeguard businesses and aid growth.

Pratik Rawal, managing partner of Ascent Partners Dubai LCC, said Dubai continues to strengthen its positon as one of the leading business hubs of the world.

“The rapidly changing macro environment and business friendly policies are enticing businesses across the globe, especially start-ups to participate in long-term growth trajectory. As a result, we believe that it was an opportune time to launch a ‘Start-up guide’, which will provide a step-by-step process of incorporating in Dubai,” Rawal said.

More importantly, he said the start-up guide will be a one-stop tool for founders/entrepreneurs and provide further details within in each step for a seamless experience of incorporating in the UAE.

“Our primary focus was to highlight the key insights on types of incorporation that could essentially benefit the budding entrepreneurs/founders looking at optimising the opportunities presented by the Emirates,” Rawal concluded.

The ‘Ascent Partners Dubai Set Up Guide 2022’ can be downloaded from https://ascentpartners.ae/start-up-guide