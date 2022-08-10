Indian SMEs have huge potential to go global

Heads of engineering companies from country meet potential future business partners at networking event

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 10 Aug 2022, 7:05 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Aug 2022, 7:50 PM

Considering the start-ups in India and the country’s manufacturing and production capacity, it’s a golden opportunity for Indian firms to go global, said Omar Alkhan, director, International Offices, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry at an event organised by EEPC India at Anantara Downtown Hotel in Dubai.

Heads of nearly 40 engineering companies from India met their potential future business partners at the networking meeting to boost bilateral trade between the two countries as part of the Cepa agreement signed early this year.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir spoke about how UAE has been a major player and contributor to Indian exports.

“The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave us a target of 400 billion Dollars of export last year and we are happy that we could cross the figure and the UAE was the major player and contributor to Indian Exports,” said Sudhir.

“We are well on a trajectory in improving bilateral trade between both the countries and we have received immense support from Dubai Chambers and other entities for easy flow of trade between the two countries. India, UAE relation is strongest in the Mena region,” added the ambassador.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Alkhan highlighted that India is a hotbed for Small and Medium Enterprises and Dubai can an international playground for these companies to go global.

“Indian companies, especially SMEs can have a global reach as Dubai has potential to upscale their businesses considering much manoeuvrable and agile nature and one can have masterminds to help these firms grow to various places across the world,” said Alkhan.

“Dubai has a high quality of services, business, and huge networking potential. This will make it Indian companies easy to function in a global playground like Dubai,” added Al Khan.

Alkahn mentioned about the Dubai Chamber Digital Economy wing which is focused to bring digital start-ups and “collaborate with Dubai International chamber to help them go global,” said Alkhan and highlighted that they have 12 offices in 11 countries to help these companies.

Alkhan said that it is a neutral country with huge production capabilities.

“Everything from electric vehicles, aviation, satellites, electronics, textiles etc can be produced in India and can be marketed through Dubai and these SME’s of today can be the multinational companies of tomorrow if they can capitalize on the growth and Dubai will complement them,”

“I want to see more Indian companies step in healthcare and education in Dubai and diversify in other regions in the world,” concluded Alkhan.

