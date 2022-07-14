Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa still in Maldives awaiting private jet to depart for Singapore: Report

Embattled President fled to the Maldives hours before he was expected to resign
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has fled to the Maldives, could not board a scheduled Singapore Airlines flight from Male to Singapore due to security concerns and is now waiting to travel on a private aircraft, according to a media report on Thursday.
Rajapaksa, the 73-year-old leader who had promised to resign on Wednesday, appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the acting President hours after he fled the country, escalating the political crisis and triggering a fresh wave of protests.
Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that Rajapaksa had appointed Ranil Wickremesinghe to act to perform his functions while he is abroad.
Rajapaksa, his wife Loma and their two security officers were expected to leave for Singapore on board SQ437 from Male on Wednesday night but did not board the aircraft due to security concerns, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported.
He instead will now await to travel on a private aircraft, the newspaper said quoting sources.
Talks are now ongoing to secure a private aircraft for the embattled Sri Lankan President to depart from the Maldives to Singapore, it said.
Meanwhile, Abeywardena said that he is yet to receive the resignation letter from President Rajapaksa.
Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine, fuel and other essentials. Prime Minister Wickremesinghe last week said Sri Lanka is now a bankrupt country.
ALSO READ:
Embattled President fled to the Maldives hours before he was expected to resign
The authority tweeted on Wednesday denying any involvement
The family dominated politics in the country until April
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane
New Delhi wants to help because of friendship with the island nation and the people
SriLankan Airlines employees have stopped working to prevent officials from leaving
Gotabaya Rajapaksa is set to resign on Wednesday
He is the youngest brother of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa