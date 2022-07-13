Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed acting President of Sri Lanka

Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country earlier this morning

Published: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 11:57 AM Last updated: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 12:19 PM

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has authorised the prime minister to carry out presidential duties, the speaker of parliament said on Wednesday after the president fled to the Maldives amid protests.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said Rajapaksa notified him of the change.

The state run television channel Rupawahini has just been taken over by protesters.

