Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed acting President of Sri Lanka

It was 50% premeditation and coordination, 30% willingness of the people, 20% luck, says organiser
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has authorised the prime minister to carry out presidential duties, the speaker of parliament said on Wednesday after the president fled to the Maldives amid protests.
Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said Rajapaksa notified him of the change.
The state run television channel Rupawahini has just been taken over by protesters.
ALSO READ:
It was 50% premeditation and coordination, 30% willingness of the people, 20% luck, says organiser
Parliament to vote for new leader on July 20
He laments the attack on his private residence, the loss of precious book and paintings
Country's leader announced to step down from his post amid ongoing protests
He confirmed that 100,000 cylinders will be distributed on Monday, Tuesday
Opposition agreed to form an interim government after President Rajapaksa’s resignation
Around LKR17.85 million in new banknotes was turned in following Saturday's storming of the palace
This is the second time the rumours have circulated in two months