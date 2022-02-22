Yas Padel Tennis Hub set to open at Yas Marina

Professional coaches will offer lessons to beginners, intermediate and advanced players

The Yas Marina promenade view. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Tue 22 Feb 2022, 5:12 PM

Padel tennis, the new racquet sport gaining popularity in the UAE, is coming up on Yas Island.

The Yas Padel Tennis Hub, coming in the vicinity of the Yas Marina Circuit, will feature four courts in an area of 800sqm at Yas Marina. Professional coaches will offer lessons to beginners, intermediate and advanced players. Players will be able to view availability, book courts and participate in events and competitions through the club member app.

Gurjit Singh, chief portfolio officer at Miral – the company responsible for the development and management of Yas Island, is excited about padel tennis coming to Yas Marina.

“This state-of-the-art facility will offer Yas Island’s residents as well as fitness enthusiasts from across Abu Dhabi the chance to participate in this enjoyable and easy-to-learn sport. Yas Padel Tennis Hub is a perfect complement to the plethora of adventurous activities on offer at Yas Marina while adding to the roster of unique fitness experiences available across Yas Island.”

Georgia Watkins, general manager of Yas Padel, added: “We are excited to build the foundations of what will be Abu Dhabi’s leading padel club. For us it’s not about the courts, it’s about fostering a sense of community among the people playing. It’s about creating a supportive and fun environment that allows people to be active together.”

Construction work started on February 9 and the state-of-the-art courts are expected to be ready in the second quarter of this year. Once opened, players can book a court starting Dh 250 for a duration of 60 minutes. The facility is set to introduce packages and programmes for 90 and 120-minute sessions, as well as Ramadan offers and discounted off peak rates.