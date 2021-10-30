WRC legend Sebastien Loeb set for Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge debut

Sébastien Loeb, the most successful driver in World Rally Championship history, makes his debut in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge next week.

The nine-time World Rally Champion starts the event in partnership with Belgian co-driver Fabian Lurquin at the wheel of a Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter in the emerging T1+ category.

Loeb’s status as the most complete rally driver ever adds extra fascination as the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge marks its 30th anniversary from November 6-11.

In WRC terms, the French legend has gained more world titles, rally victories, podium finishes and stage wins, than any other driver. He has also won a RallyCross X Games gold medal, earned a podium finish at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and secured two Dakar Rally podium finishes and 14 stage wins.

As the T1+ category is not officially recognised until next year, Loeb cannot gain outright victory in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge nor score points in the penultimate round of this year’s FIA World Cup for Cross Country Rallies.

But he faces an intriguing test, with three former winners of the event, Bahrain Raid Xtreme team-mate Nani Roma from Spain, UAE’s Khalid Al Qassimi in a PH-SPORT Zephir, and Martin Prokop from the Czech Republic in a Ford Raptor RS Cross Country, among the other T1+ contenders.

As the rally unfolds across the remote Al Dhafrah desert dunes, competitor wellbeing is a major priority for the rally organisers, and the Emirates Motorsports Organization’s (EMSO) safety plan for the event involves months of planning and expert co-ordination.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the EMSO and FIA Vice President for Sport, said: “The rally has a proud safety record, and the work and dedication of our medical team, who receive crucial support from the Abu Dhabi Department of Health and National Ambulance, is recognised by competitors and admired by rally officials around the world.”