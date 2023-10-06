Lamprecht and Lindblad bring star appeal to World Amateur Team Championships
Max Verstappen was fastest on Friday in the only practice session ahead of qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix, a day before he can secure his third consecutive Formula One title.
The Red Bull driver was .334 seconds faster than Carlos Sainz Jr. and .481 seconds faster than the other Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.
Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez, the only driver still with a mathematical chance of challenging him for the title, was fifth fastest and .588 off the pace.
The dust and sand on the circuit made it hard to find grip. “Oh my god, it's so slippery,” Verstappen told his team over the radio.
ALSO READ
Verstappen can secure the title with at least a sixth-place finish in the sprint race on Saturday. That contest will have its own separate qualifying session earlier the same day.
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton, Yuki Tsunoda, Oscar Piastri and Liam Lawson are likely to be investigated after the session for failing to follow the race director's instructions during Q1.
Lamprecht and Lindblad bring star appeal to World Amateur Team Championships
Organiser Anis Sajan wants all participating teams to have a chance of winning and to pick up prizes
Players from both teams looked relaxed under the lights, enjoying their first experience of the Etihad Arena and Abu Dhabi in general
The National team also secure three silver medals on the first day of the jiu-jitsu competitions in in Hangzhou, China
Second Dubai Sail Grand Prix to take place at Mina Rashid, December 9-10
Every year the AHPRC polo season brings talented players from all over the world
India's medal-laden day started when they defeated archery powerhouses South Korea
This is the seventh medal for the UAE at the ongoing Asian Games, the world's biggest multi-sports event after the Olympics