With one eye on the title, Verstappen tops practice for Qatar Grand Prix

The Red Bull racer can secure the F1 title with at least a sixth-place finish in the sprint race on Saturday

By AP Published: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 9:46 PM Last updated: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 9:55 PM

Max Verstappen was fastest on Friday in the only practice session ahead of qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix, a day before he can secure his third consecutive Formula One title.

The Red Bull driver was .334 seconds faster than Carlos Sainz Jr. and .481 seconds faster than the other Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez, the only driver still with a mathematical chance of challenging him for the title, was fifth fastest and .588 off the pace.

The dust and sand on the circuit made it hard to find grip. “Oh my god, it's so slippery,” Verstappen told his team over the radio.

Verstappen can secure the title with at least a sixth-place finish in the sprint race on Saturday. That contest will have its own separate qualifying session earlier the same day.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton, Yuki Tsunoda, Oscar Piastri and Liam Lawson are likely to be investigated after the session for failing to follow the race director's instructions during Q1.