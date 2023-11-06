Wilson rattles in eight birdies to capture OMA Emirates Medalford at the JGE

Russell Wilson (left), winner of the OMA Emirates Medal at Jumeirah Golf Estates with JGE Lady Captain Evelyn Downham. - Supplied photo

Published: Mon 6 Nov 2023, 11:38 PM

The November edition of the OMA Emirates Medalford in Association with Christie’s International Real Estate, was recently played over the Fire course at Jumeirah Golf Estates – with 67 players competing.

The tournament featured the Medalford format, where each participant competed in both a Medal and a Stableford Division. In the event that a player was unable to complete a hole, they automatically joined the Stableford Division.

The winner of the November OMA Emirates Medal went to Russell Wilson for an impressive net 67. His round included an extraordinary eight net birdies with five of those arriving in his first seven holes.

The Gross Division was won by David Bainbridge with a score of 70 (-2) which included four birdies and two bogeys. The steady round would see him win the Division by three strokes.

Winning Division A with a score of net 69 (-3) was Adam Hodgkins also with a very steady round which included birdies on Holes 4 and 10, not to mention the eagle three on the par 5 - 7th Hole.

Winning the Ladies Division with a net 72, was Aalaa Somji who produced a strong back nine charge with the help of two gross birdies on Holes 12 and 14.

Results

Medal Champion

R. Wilson 67.

Gross Division

D. Bainbridge 70.

M. McStay 73.

Men’s Division A

A. Hodgkins 69.

A. Rajagopal. 70

J. Dobbins 73.

Men’s Division B

Carle 68.

R. Khanna 70.

E. Shehadeh 74.

Stableford Division

D. Martin 35.

E. Long 35.

Ladies Division

A. Somji 72.

Junior Net Division

S. Kochar 71.

Junior Gross Division

L. Astrom 73.

Senior Division

C Wilmot 72.