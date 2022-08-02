West Indies pull off last-over win against India in second T20 International

Left-arm pacer Obed McCoy snares six wickets

West Indies pace' Obed McCoy celebrates after dismissing India's Ravichandran Ashwin during the second T20 at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, on Monday. — AP

By Team KT/AP Published: Tue 2 Aug 2022, 1:00 AM Last updated: Tue 2 Aug 2022, 1:02 AM

Left-arm pacer Obed McCoy snared six wickets, opener Brandon King scored a half-century and Devon Thomas played a crucial cameo as the West Indies held their nerves to pull off a nail-biting last-over win against India by five wickets, with four balls to spare, in the second T20 International on Monday.

After McCoy ripped the Indian batting line-up apart by taking six for 17 to have the visitors all out for 138, King made a composed 68 from 52 deliveries with eight boundaries and two sixes. Despite the match going down to the last over, the hosts held on for the win following Thomas' quickfire and unbeaten 31 from just 19 balls that had two sixes and a boundary.

Earliet, Cricket West Indies pushed back the start of the match by two hours because of "significant delays in crucial team luggage" arriving from Trinidad. There was an additional one-hour delay thereafter.

"CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders," it said on Monday.

Monday's match was originally scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. local time (6.30 pm UAE Time).

India beat the West Indies by 68 runs on Friday in Tarouba, Trinidad, in the first of five T20s.

"Due to circumstances beyond CWI's control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St. Kitts from Trinidad," the organization said.

The third match is on Tuesday.

The last two matches of the T20 series will be played at Lauderhill in Florida.

Brief scores:

West Indies beat India by five wickets

India: 138 all out in 19.4 overs (Hardik Pandya 31, Ravindra Jadeja 27, Rishabh Pant 24; Obed McCoy 6-17, Jason Holder 2-23)

West Indies: 141-5 in 19.2 overs (Brandon King 68, Devon Thomas 31 not out)

Toss: West Indies

NEXT MATCH: TUESDAY, 6.30 PM UAE TIME